Democratic lawyer sues Virginia elections officials to keep Kanye West's presidential bid off ballot

West announced his presidential bid on the 4th of July. On his campaign website he calls for "creating a culture of life," restoring prayer in the classroom, working to reduce household debt and student debt and reforming the approach to policing "in a manner that treats all Americans the same."

West, who wore a "Make America Great Again" hat at the White House in 2018, denied in a recent podcast with Nick Cannon that he is a GOP plant meant to siphon off Democratic votes for Joe Biden.

"Can't nobody pay me," West said. "I got more money than Trump."

The suit says that on Aug. 11 Wilson was approached by a representative of the West campaign while he was riding his bike and was asked to be "an elector for the state." The suit says "Kanye West's name was never mentioned."

The suit says that on that same day representatives of West's campaign approached Wright and asked him to sign a petition in order to help West qualify for the ballot as an independent candidate. It says Wright is a "committed Republican" who did not intend to sign up as an elector for West.