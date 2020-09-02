Democratic lawyer sues Virginia elections officials to keep Kanye West's presidential bid off ballot

A prominent lawyer for Democrats has sued Virginia elections officials in an effort to keep rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West off of Virginia's presidential ballot in November.
Marc Elias, who was general counsel to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, filed suit in Richmond Circuit Court against the three members of the State Board of Elections and the Department of Elections.
The suit alleges that the Department of Elections' decision to qualify West as an independent presidential candidate "was based on Elector Oaths that were obtained by fraudulent means and/or rife with violations of Virginia law and other disqualifying errors."
A presidential candidate must have pledged electors who would cast electoral votes on his or her behalf.
Elias filed the suit on behalf of two registered voters from Suffolk, Matthan Wilson and Bryan Wright, who say they were led to sign up as electors for West under false pretenses and that they do not plan to vote for West or support his candidacy.
The suit alleges that based on a review by the plaintiffs, "at least eleven of the thirteen Elector Oaths submitted by West are invalid."
Chris Piper, a spokesman for the Department of Elections, said in a text message that "the Department does not comment on pending litigation."
West announced his presidential bid on the 4th of July. On his campaign website he calls for "creating a culture of life," restoring prayer in the classroom, working to reduce household debt and student debt and reforming the approach to policing "in a manner that treats all Americans the same."
West, who wore a "Make America Great Again" hat at the White House in 2018, denied in a recent podcast with Nick Cannon that he is a GOP plant meant to siphon off Democratic votes for Joe Biden.
"Can't nobody pay me," West said. "I got more money than Trump."
The suit says that on Aug. 11 Wilson was approached by a representative of the West campaign while he was riding his bike and was asked to be "an elector for the state." The suit says "Kanye West's name was never mentioned."
The suit says that on that same day representatives of West's campaign approached Wright and asked him to sign a petition in order to help West qualify for the ballot as an independent candidate. It says Wright is a "committed Republican" who did not intend to sign up as an elector for West.
The suit is the second in recent days that comes up against the timeline for printing and distributing absentee ballots in a year in which many Virginians are expected to vote by mail. Elias' suit notes that absentee ballots are to be mailed no later than Sept. 19.
Attorney General Mark Herring's office said in a court filing this week that a lawsuit filed by Paul Goldman, a candidate for lieutenant governor who is challenging the wording of a ballot question related to redistricting, could delay the mailing of absentee ballots.
