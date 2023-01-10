Democratic legislators seek Prescription Drug Affordability Board

Democratic lawmakers are taking another stab at creating a Prescription Drug Affordability Board aimed at curbing prescription drug costs — and for some the matter is personal.

Del. Karrie Delaney, D-Fairfax, a co-sponsor on the bill in the House of Delegates, recalled in a news conference Tuesday how her daughter was diagnosed with diabetes in 2021 and was surprised to see how much insulin costs. Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, said his elderly in-laws live with him and that they need various medications daily.

“They're dependent on medications to stay alive,” Petersen said. “My wife and I often times fund those medications. We know firsthand what the cost can be.”

If created, the board will have the authority to review sudden price increases on prescription medicine and set a limit on what pharmaceutical manufacturers can charge people for them.

“The model that we (currently) have for delivering medications is very tilted towards the suppliers," Petersen said. "And it really extracts a lot of resources away from people that have very few resources,” he said, noting that people who live on fixed or low incomes are not always able to afford medicine.

Jenaya Moore, a graduate student at Virginia Commonwealth University, said she has watched the price of her asthma medication climb in recent years and there have been times she’s wondered if she will be able to pay her utility bills.

Moore explained that her medication generally had cost her between $60 and $100 a month but that in recent years, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, prices rose to over $300 a month.

“So ever since then, at any given moment, I quickly realized that with those simple instances of an allergic flare up or even just a virus that could attack my respiratory system that anything could happen and matters could definitely be even worse,” she said at the news conference.

If lawmakers and the governor back the board's creation, the governor would appoint its members and the group would be required to publicly meet at least four times a year. A stakeholder council would also be created to assist the board with decisions relating to affordability of drugs.

While the federal Inflation Reduction Act caps insulin costs for Medicare beneficiaries and emboldens Medicare to negotiate drug prices, the Prescription Drug Affordability Board would be able to help the millions of Virginians that are not enrolled in Medicare.

Petersen first introduced the bill last year and he withdrew it, citing a lack of support. This year, he has rallied support from co-sponsors in the House of Delegates and the state Senate to include Delaney, Del. Nadarius Clarke, D-Portsmouth, and Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath.

Following the bill’s introduction, Delaney and Petersen said they are putting out co-patron requests to their fellow legislators to see if they can drum up more support.

“We'll be seeing in the coming days and weeks, what kind of support we might have from our fellow legislators,” Delaney said. “Where we do have bipartisan support is within the community.”

She said that she and Petersen have done some door-knocking in recent weeks and have heard from plenty of constituents that rising prescription costs are a growing concern.