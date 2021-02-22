Democratic senator joins Republicans to kill bill aimed at workplace harassment

The Virginia Chamber of Commerce, although neutral on the bill, previously expressed concerns, and the National Federation of Independent Business was opposed.

To address business concerns, the bill had already been changed to a point that some advocates didn't like it anymore, said Megan Healy, chief workforce adviser to the governor. But she said it still would be a good step.

"Since 2017 there's actually been 19 states that have strengthened their (laws on) harassment in the workplace," Healy told the committee.

Current state law makes workplace harassment and sexual harassment illegal. Workers at a business with more than five employees are protected under the law from being fired as part of harassment. Workers are protected from harassment, even if they're not fired, if they work at a business with 15 or more employees.

Andrea Johnson, a lawyer with the National Women's Law Center who worked on the legislation, said she has not seen that distinction in other states.

The legislation would have changed that to protect workers at businesses with five or more employees from harassment as well.