Democratic senators talking about tax cut plans of their own

“As I’ve said all along, there is ample, ample, ample money to provide tax relief, to bring our cost of living down to Virginians so we can compete more effectively with the states around us,” Youngkin said Monday after joining Gov. Ralph Northam at a meeting with the Governor's Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates.

Most of the surplus already is committed to state reserves and water quality funds, but Northam is expected to add more than $3 billion in revenues to the forecast for the current fiscal year, which began July 1.

The increase would be replicated over each of the next two years, with additional growth in each year, for a total of more than $13 billion over three years, according to projections last week by the General Assembly budget committees. Senate Finance staff estimated that an additional $8.4 billion in net revenues could be available in the next two-year budget.

Petersen's proposal would go further than Youngkin's and cost the state $2.2 billion in the next fiscal year, $1.5 billion in the second, and $1.6 million in the fiscal year than begins on July 1, 2024, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.

"The impact thereafter would depend on whether the increase is permanent or set to expire after [tax year] 2025," a department spokesperson said Wednesday.