Democrats advance legislation to create absentee ballot drop boxes

Virginians hoping to vote absentee may soon be able to drop off their ballots in a box outside their local election office under legislation advanced by state lawmakers Thursday.
The legislation was pitched in the form of a budget bill that will immediately fund new local election activities — including the drop boxes and prepaid return postage on all absentee ballots — that Democrats say will ease voting during the pandemic.
Democrats in control of the House and Senate overrode concerns by Republicans — echoing comments from President Donald Trump — that the drop boxes would risk the security of the November elections.
Drop boxes have gained popularity across the country as a safe way to vote without risking infection amid concerns that changes at the U.S. Postal Services will threaten voting by mail.
“The intent of this is to give people options for how to vote, keep them safe, and keep the lines down for people who want to vote in person, do it the old-fashioned way,” said Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, who introduced the House version of the bill. “We just have to make Election Day safer.”
The legislation would mandate that local election officials install a drop box or drop-off system at every registrar’s office and satellite polling place in the weeks leading up to the election, and that they install one at every precinct on Election Day, Nov. 3.
The legislation also calls on the Virginia Department of Elections to come up with security guidelines for the drop boxes, though the legislation itself doesn’t prescribe any specific security measures.
Eleven other states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Washington — have ballot drop boxes set up in some or all counties, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Republicans in both the House and Senate mounted fierce opposition to the legislation, which some said will create an unnecessary voting avenue that could lead to fraud by making it easier for someone other than the designated voter to submit a ballot. They also argued the drop boxes could be tampered with and lead to ballots being invalidated.
“The lack of security in an unsecure drop-off is baffling to me. We have the ability, despite our partisan differences, to make sure our election is fair and secure,” said Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico. “This bill violates that sacred duty.”
Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, said voters already have myriad avenues to vote, including by mail.
“I would argue they can march themselves and vote if these masks are so effective,” said Chase, who has criticized the wearing of face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, despite federal guidance and research of their effectiveness.
The idea of widespread voter fraud, which gained traction with the campaign and election of Trump, has in recent months become a key topic of the president’s attention as he runs for re-election. The Trump campaign is in a legal battle over drop boxes planned for Pennsylvania, which it's arguing threaten the security of elections.
There is little evidence of past or ongoing widespread voter fraud in the United States. A commission created by Trump to look into the issue did not find evidence of widespread voter fraud, and on Wednesday, officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation said that it has not seen a "coordinated national voter fraud effort during a major election."
A right-leaning think tank, the Heritage Foundation, studied the issue going back to 1982 and found only 1,296 instances of voter fraud.
Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, said that while voter fraud is rare, voter suppression historically hasn’t been.
“The likelihood of anybody impersonating another voter is less likely than being struck by lightning,” Hashmi said. “But we do have evidence of voter suppression — the disenfranchisement of populations, restricting access to the ballot box and ensuring some communities have no ability to be represented.”
Republicans in both chambers, aware that they didn’t have the votes to defeat the measure, proposed amendments to require that only the designated voter be allowed to drop off his or her ballot.
In the House, Del. Mark Cole, R-Spotsylvania, said the amendment would “make a bad bill a little bit better” by reducing “ballot harvesting” — the practice of a third party collecting someone’s ballot and possibly influencing their selections.
Sen. Stephen Newman, R-Lynchburg, described the add as “just three words.”
“How many states allow an individual who is not the voter to place their ballot in their drop box?”
Nearly all states that have policies related to drop boxes allow it, said David Becker, director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, a nonpartisan elections group that works with Democrat and GOP election officials.
“There are states that have limits, in some cases 10 ballots, or only immediate family or household members — and those might be reasonable,” he said in an interview.
“But can you imagine if a wife was not allowed to also deliver her husband’s ballot on her way to work? Maybe that husband is at risk and shouldn’t be leaving the house. To force an additional trip, there is no justification for that.”
Becker said that drop boxes are usually monitored with security cameras and other safety measures, but that by and large, they are safer than the standard mail-in process.
In states that do have drop boxes, most voters opt to use them over mailing their ballots, he said. According to NPR, 16% of all ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election were cast through drop boxes.
“They greatly reduce lines at polling places. It’s truly a nonpartisan idea, particularly if you’re trying to reduce congestion at polling places,” Becker added.
Democrats ultimately rejected the change.
“It’s up to the voter to decide who to trust their ballot with,” said Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax.
In the Senate, where lawmakers of both parties tend to share more collegiality, Democratic leaders made it clear they planned to exert their newfound majority power over election policy.
“For the last 10 years, the then-majority party was doing nothing but trying to suppress the vote. Things are changing now,” said Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus. “We want to encourage people to vote, and to make it as safe as we possibly can during the pandemic.”
