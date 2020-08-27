Democrats advance legislation to create absentee ballot drop boxes

The idea of widespread voter fraud, which gained traction with the campaign and election of Trump, has in recent months become a key topic of the president’s attention as he runs for re-election. The Trump campaign is in a legal battle over drop boxes planned for Pennsylvania, which it's arguing threaten the security of elections.

There is little evidence of past or ongoing widespread voter fraud in the United States. A commission created by Trump to look into the issue did not find evidence of widespread voter fraud, and on Wednesday, officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation said that it has not seen a "coordinated national voter fraud effort during a major election."

A right-leaning think tank, the Heritage Foundation, studied the issue going back to 1982 and found only 1,296 instances of voter fraud.

Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, said that while voter fraud is rare, voter suppression historically hasn’t been.

“The likelihood of anybody impersonating another voter is less likely than being struck by lightning,” Hashmi said. “But we do have evidence of voter suppression — the disenfranchisement of populations, restricting access to the ballot box and ensuring some communities have no ability to be represented.”