Democrats, advocates: “We can’t go backwards” on environmental policy

On Friday, an unusually warm January afternoon, more than 50 gathered outside the Bell Tower at the state Capitol to support environmental policy in the 2023 legislative session.

Several Democratic legislators promised the crowd that they would oppose efforts to chip away at or repeal laws like the Virginia Clean Economy Act, the Clean Cars Act and keeping Virginia in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

At the event, organized by Virginia’s Sierra Club chapter, attendees held handmade signs and cheered for legislators who joined the crowd and for the legislators who gave speeches.

“We can’t go backwards” was a common refrain from many in the crowd and those who made speeches.

Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, ripped into the Republican Party in his speech and alluded to how GOP legislators are pushing for parents to have more choice in curriculum at public schools.

“[Democrats] need to take back this parents narrative,” he said.

“The other side has made the public debate all about parents, right? It's almost like the next election is going to turn on who can use the word ‘parent’ more often,” he said before asking if there were any parents in the crowd.

Met with several confirmations, he then asked: “Are you worried about your children's future?”

He said his children and grandchildren are his motivation for “fighting like the dickens” on environmental policy.

The Virginia Clean Economy Act, of which Sullivan was a chief patron, spurs utility companies to gradually retire fossil fuels and invest in renewable energies. The Clean Cars Act adopts California’s tailpipe emissions standards.

California is the only state granted the ability to set emissions standards that are more robust than what is federally allowed. Without the purview to set its own, last year Virginia became one of 16 states to adopt California’s standards. Amid California’s pursuit to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035, many GOP legislators are seeking to unhitch Virginia from the law.

Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, is one of several GOP legislators seeking to repeal the law even though he drives an electric vehicle. He said he supports the idea of more widespread EV use and understands how linking to California’s law could foster that. But he said he’d rather see the energy grid stably powered by cleaner energy sources first.

“We need to rely on growing our internal grid to support anything before we try to take on additional standards,” he said in a recent interview.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has kicked off a regulatory process in an attempt to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative - a multistate carbon market aimed at reducing emissions. Several dozen Democrats, making up a third of the General Assembly, have stated that the legislature, not the governor, has the authority to decide whether Virginia should stay or leave the initiative, since lawmakers placed Virginia in it.

“I have an apology to make for my generation. My generation neglected to do the hard work that it needed to do 10 years ago, 20 years ago, 30 years ago to make sure that we are not facing the crisis that we are facing now,” said Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield.

With a focus on maintaining a healthy environment for future generations, speakers alluded to changes in Virginia’s environment that they already see.

Several legislators noted sea level rise in Hampton Roads and recent flooding in Southwest Virginia. Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, recalled how much less frequently it snows in Northern Virginia.

Del. Alfonso Lopez, D-Arlington, said in an interview that environmental policy “should not be a partisan issue” because current funding from programs like RGGI is going to places around the state.

He said that as long as environmental protections fall along partisan lines, he and his colleagues will work to keep them.

“Rolling back the Virginia Clean Economy Act and [other] environmental protections in Virginia by a series of paper cuts is wrong,” Lopez said. “It's not what Virginia should be doing.”