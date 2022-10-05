Democrats call for review of how Youngkin political consultant won $268K tourism ad contract

This is a developing story from The Times-Dispatch. Read our previous story here: Virginia paid Gov. Youngkin's political ad agency $268k to make a tourism ad - featuring Youngkin.

Virginia Democratic leaders on Wednesday called for an investigation of how Poolhouse, the political media firm utilized by GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, landed a $268,600 state contract to produce a tourism video featuring the governor.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported on details of Poolhouse's contract Wednesday morning, including Poolhouse responded to the Virginia Tourism Corporation with a bid for an advertising contract on May 5, the same day the contract was offered.

The Martin Agency in Richmond, which typically does such work for Virginia, responded to the state that it couldn't bid because the deadlines were too tight. A third company that was offered a chance to bid on the work did not respond, according to records obtained by The Times-Dispatch through the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.

Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, the state House minority leader, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday after reading The Times-Dispatch report that the contract was "beneath" Youngkin.

"He should immediately reimburse the Commonwealth from his PAC which has millions and vow not to reward his political consultants with state contracts," Scott wrote on Twitter. "This is government corruption at its height. It’s a campaign ad."

Scott suggested the State Office of the Inspector General investigate the situation, saying, "The government RFP process should not be used to reward political cronies. We need to know how this happened."

Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker made similar comments in a press release.

"This breach of the public trust demands an immediate investigation by law enforcement and/or the appropriate investigative authorities," she said.

Matt Wolking, a Republicans strategist who helped Youngkin win the governor's race last year, responded to the Democrats on Twitter: "Yes, you’ve identified a real scandal here. The administration asked 3 firms for a proposal. Two either didn’t respond or declined. So a Richmond firm won the contract. Brilliant attack, I hope you stick with it."

The Virginia Tourism Corporation formally reached out to the three firms on May 5 offering them a chance to bid.

Poolhouse, the winning firm, was instrumental with strategy and advertising to help Youngkin win the GOP nomination for governor and the general election last year. The company is generally known for its work for Republican candidates.

The firm continues to assist Youngkin as he considers a 2024 presidential run.

Richmond-based Poolhouse was formed in 2013; the new ad is its first tourism contract with Virginia, and the contract includes creation of seven large billboards to be displayed on airport walls.

This is a developing story and may be updated. Do you have information that could assist The Times-Dispatch in investigating this story? Reach Patrick Wilson, a Lee Enterprises Public Service team reporter, at (804) 649-6061 or pwilson@lee.net.