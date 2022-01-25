Democrats challenge Youngkin's view of state economy; he's not backing down

Virginia Democratic leaders say they have had enough with Gov. Glenn Youngkin's pitch that the state's economy is in a ditch.
In successive appearances before the General Assembly's powerful budget committees, new Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings weathered a scolding by two powerful Democrats - former House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, who challenged the new governor's gloomy narrative about Virginia's economy.
"Listening to you all, you would think we were the worst state for doing business, and it simply isn't so," Saslaw told Cummings on Tuesday at the secretary's debut before the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee.
It was much the same the previous day at the House Appropriations Committee.
Torian, who stepped down as chairman this month after Republicans regained control of the House, confessed his frustration over Youngkin's negative view of a state economy with one big revenue surplus in the bank and another apparently on the way, record financial reserves, low unemployment, and successive rankings by CNBC as the best state for business.
"Do you think that the Virginia economy is in the ditch?" he asked Cummings. "And if you believe it's not, can you certainly use your influence to help the governor change his narrative? Because ... the previous administration transitioned to this new administration an economy that's in pretty darn good shape."
Cummings handled the challenges diplomatically - "I understand the perspective and I understand the frustration," he told Torian - but he didn't back off Youngkin's claims that Virginia is lagging in economic growth and jobs, especially for small businesses and people with lower incomes who don't contribute as much in state taxes as the wealthy.
"The environment for the average Virginian is, it's really great if you're at the top, but it's really not very great if you're at the bottom of the spectrum," he said.
Cummings, with more than 40 years in private finance and banking, has tried to walk the line by acknowledging his lack of experience in "public service," but reassuring legislators with finance veterans they know.
He was flanked by two veteran deputies - June Jennings, who served under Gov. Ralph Northam, and Charles Kennington, a former fiscal analyst at Senate Finance. Sitting behind him were Tax Commissioner Craig Burns and Chief State Economist John Layman, who both remain in their jobs.
And in the wings, Northam's former Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne has agreed to serve as an unpaid adviser to his successor. "He's actually been doing that with me ever since I walked in the door," Cummings told the House committee.
But the administration's message has been a hard sell for legislators, especially Democrats, who take pride in the $2.6 billion revenue surplus the state achieved in the fiscal year that ended June 30 and expected new revenues of more than $13 billion combined this year and in the next two-year budget. State financial reserves would reach a record $3.3 billion under the budget Northam presented last month.
Cummings spent much of his career as a banking executive in Charlotte, N.C., which in the past 30 years eclipsed Richmond as a regional financial center. He warned that Virginia is lagging in economic growth and new jobs behind North Carolina and five other Southern states - Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Texas, all under Republican political control.
"Virginia's a wonderful state," he said. "I'm glad I'm living here, but we're not winning the war."
The secretary credited the strength of Virginia's budget revenues, especially the income taxes withheld from paychecks that account for more than 60% of the money that flows into the general budget for core services such as education and public safety. In the first six months of this fiscal year, those revenues have grown by 10.3%, above a forecast of 4.2%
"That's big, because that's a new sustainable level," he told the House committee.
Cummings also complimented how the state had managed its revenues and budget through the COVID-19 pandemic and his good fortune at taking office with the state in "an unprecedented financial position, lots of money in the bank."
"You've actually done a very nice job of keeping the economy on track, thanks to swift and aggressive actions," he said.
But Cummings warned against what he called a mismatch between Virginia's revenues and its underlying economy.
Like Youngkin, he is concerned that government revenues have grown by 8% over the past three fiscal years, while its gross domestic product has increased by 1%.
"You can't match these growth trends in government revenue with success," he told the Senate committee.
Cummings also shares the governor's concern that Virginia's labor force participation has fallen to a record low of 63%, with too few jobs being created and too few people migrating from other states, partly because of the comparatively high cost of living here.
"We've just got too many people on the sidelines and we're not getting people to move to Virginia to pick up our jobs," he said.
Youngkin's agenda includes a tax cut package of more than $4 billion, most of it from recurring cuts in income and sales taxes, and a pledge of big investments in economic development to add 400,000 jobs over four years.
Northam's proposed budget also includes more than $2 billion in many of the same tax cuts, including a one-time refund and eliminating most of the sales tax on groceries.
Pushed by legislators on concerns over proposals to suspend a recent gas tax hike for a year and eliminate the grocery tax - important both to local school divisions and transportation funding - Cummings provided few details.
"It's in discussion," he said.
(804) 649-6964