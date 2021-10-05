Democrats cry foul over Republican flyers depicting Black lawmakers in ropes

“This is Old Dominion. This is the capital of the Confederacy.”

The Republican Party of Virginia said in its statement: “Askew, Cole, and Tyler’s extreme liberal records have been such a failure that they know the only path to victory is trying to trick Virginians into thinking it’s racist for anyone to hold any candidate accountable for raising the cost of living, working to defund the police, and telling parents they don’t matter,” the party said.

The spokesman, Devin O'Malley, noted that the ads say explicitly that they were not authorized by the Republican candidates whom they support.

A spokeswoman for the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, Christina Polizzi, said that a thwarted plot by two neo-Nazis to attack House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, “shows that these kinds of mailers, whether racist or antisemitic, can incite violence.”

The group called on the Republican Party and the candidates to apologize and disavow the mailers.

Reached through their campaigns, neither Durant nor Wachsmann responded to requests for comment. Republican Karen Greenhalgh, who is challenging Askew, also did not respond, but issued an apology on Twitter over the weekend.

“Many in the 85th district received an offensive mailer today. Neither myself nor anyone on my campaign staff approved this mailer. I do not condone its imagery,” she said. “My campaign is about job creation, lower taxes, and safer neighborhoods. It’s not about offensive mail pieces.”