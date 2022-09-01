Democrats file FOIAs seeking detail on Youngkin's travels

Virginia Democrats said Thursday that they are filing two FOIA requests with the governor's office and Virginia State Police, seeking details about Gov. Glenn Youngkin's out-of-state travel and any potential cost to Virginia taxpayers.

This summer Youngkin has made a number of out-of-state trips to back fellow Republicans, including stops in Nebraska, Colorado and Michigan. This coming Wednesday he will appear at a Maine fundraiser for Republican Paul LePage, who is seeking to return to the governor's office. Youngkin's upcoming campaign stops include trips to boost GOP candidates in Georgia and Nevada.

Youngkin has said that he has not yet decided whether to run for president in 2024. He has downplayed his out-of-state travel, saying reporters are more interested in discussing it than he is, but he has not dismissed the speculation.

"Virginians deserve full transparency on how Governor Youngkin is spending his time and how he's spending our money," Simon said on a Zoom call with reporters on Thursday.

"It's very clear that Governor Youngkin is putting his personal political aspirations ahead of his duties as governor."

Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for Youngkin, said the governor pays for his political travel.

“Partisan Democrats in Virginia have spent the better part of the last decade overtaxing Virginians, telling them what cars to drive and shoving parents out of their kids’ classrooms," Porter said in a statement.

"The Governor donates his salary and pays for his political travel. This is a baseless partisan attack against a Governor rising in popularity for following through on his promises.”

The Times-Dispatch also has submitted Freedom of Information Act requests to state agencies about the governor's out-of-state travel.

Youngkin is not the first Virginia governor whose private, out-of-state travel has raised questions about transparency.

During his term from 2014 to 2018, Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the Democrat Youngkin defeated in November, took a number of private, out-of-state trips that did not appear on his public calendar. The Associated Press reported in 2015 that McAuliffe paid for a state plane to take him to New York for a U2 concert that Bill and Hillary Clinton also attended.

The Washington Post reported in September 2015 that McAuliffe had paid Virginia nearly $40,000 to cover the cost of personal trips on state-owned planes since he took office in January 2014.

Tim Kaine, who served as governor from 2006 to 2010, also was President Barack Obama's chairman of the Democratic National Committee from January 2009 to April 2011.

In 2009, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that from the beginning of March till the end of June, Kaine spent parts of 31 days outside Virginia in his capacity as chairman of the DNC. Kaine’s travel on behalf of the DNC was catalogued in a Virginia State Police response to a FOIA request by The Times-Dispatch.

The request sought records of expenses incurred by the State Police Executive Protection Unit - which guarded Kaine - when its officers traveled with the governor on DNC work.

Kaine took 14 separate out-of-state trips on DNC business from March 5 to June 30, 2009, according to a review of the expense summary. Some of the trips involved stops in multiple states. The security expenses for the trips totaled $7,515.59. The DNC reimbursed the state for those expenses.

Simon, asked about Kaine's political travel as governor, asserted a difference of "scale and scope."

"That's sort of like when Donald Trump says, 'Well, other presidents play golf, too,' " Simon said.

"So far Governor Youngkin has been in office for less than a year. ... He's already scheduled all of these out-of-state trips and he's got more to go - and, frankly, there's no sign that any of this is going to abate after the election.

"If he's up to what we all think he's up to, this is just the beginning of his travels. ...

"I think Virginians really want to know: Did we elect a governor or did we just put somebody on the next step on his own political ladder?"