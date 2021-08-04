Democrats hold secret discussions to narrow down Court of Appeals applicants

Carl Tobias, professor of law at the University of Richmond, said lawmakers should have held their discussions in public unless there was a compelling reason not to, like an ethical question or something that would embarrass an applicant.

“The issue really is, can you get the best people by using this kind of process," Tobias said. "I think that’s the question and I don’t know the answer to that. Sometimes you can and sometimes you can’t. But it’s usually better if you have those interviews in public with questions from the senators and delegates.

"It just seems to be like more sunshine is probably better.”

Surovell noted that lawmakers received input and screening by various legal associations, and a list of some applicants recommended by the Virginia State Bar was made public.

He said by text Wednesday from an undisclosed location that the current process is more transparent than past processes and "our certification process will have a public hearing just like has been done for decades and is also done in the federal system."