Democrats hold secret discussions to narrow down Court of Appeals applicants

Democrats who control the state House and Senate have been holding discussions in secret as they narrow down the list of applicants for eight appellate court openings.
House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said Wednesday that some candidates have had phone calls with legislators and some have met with legislators.
She said lawmakers hope to narrow the field to eight by early next week and then do a public interview with them, possibly on Tuesday.
There have been more than 80 names in the mix. Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee taking a leading role in the deliberations, declined to say how many people were still in contention. He and Herring agreed the process has gone smoothly between the two chambers.
Lawmakers convened Monday in Richmond for a special session of the General Assembly to elect judges and make decisions on how to spend hundreds of millions in federal pandemic aid.
The General Assembly earlier this year voted to expand the Court of Appeals of Virginia to 17 judges in order to allow a right of appeal for litigants in civil cases, which Virginia hasn't had. Democrats will be looking to diversity the court, which is mostly white and male.
Carl Tobias, professor of law at the University of Richmond, said lawmakers should have held their discussions in public unless there was a compelling reason not to, like an ethical question or something that would embarrass an applicant.
“The issue really is, can you get the best people by using this kind of process," Tobias said. "I think that’s the question and I don’t know the answer to that. Sometimes you can and sometimes you can’t. But it’s usually better if you have those interviews in public with questions from the senators and delegates.
"It just seems to be like more sunshine is probably better.”
Surovell noted that lawmakers received input and screening by various legal associations, and a list of some applicants recommended by the Virginia State Bar was made public.
He said by text Wednesday from an undisclosed location that the current process is more transparent than past processes and "our certification process will have a public hearing just like has been done for decades and is also done in the federal system."
