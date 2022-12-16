Democrats hope to ward off abortion restrictions amid budget, special elections

With Democrats holding a 21-19 edge in the state Senate amid upcoming state and special elections, they’re hoping to ward off GOP-led attempts to restrict abortion access.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s over 700-page budget proposal includes $50,000 to “establish a 15 week gestation limit for abortion” and would eliminate a state-funded exception for abortion in instances of severe fetal diagnoses (a similar attempt at removing this exception failed in June).

In October Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, announced plans to introduce an abortion ban while Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, has already pre-filed similar legislation.

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade June 24, state Democrats have braced for attempts to eliminate or walk back Virginians’ access to the procedure.

Youngkin has said he will seek a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions in cases of rape, incest or when the woman's life is in jeopardy.

In announcing her bill Chase said in a Facebook video: “The unborn child is a human person from the moment of conception. She added: “It’s time to end abortion violence.”

In June, House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, had harsh words for Youngkin’s attempt to remove from the budget a reference in state code that lets the state use health department funds to pay for abortions for poor women in cases in which the fetus will be born with “a gross and totally incapacitating physical deformity or with a gross and totally incapacitating mental deficiency.”

Scott said the amendment was the kind of thing "that bullies do."

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, said the amendment would put in the state budget the same language as the federal Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal dollars to pay for abortions except in cases of rape, incest and threat to the mother’s life.

“So let me get this straight: If you can’t confiscate my constituents’ money in order to finance an abortion, that’s an onslaught on women’s health? That’s an assault against freedom?” Freitas asked Democrats. “I’m sorry, I don’t buy this.”

Officials from Virginia’s Planned Parenthood chapter said that if funding for the procedure is cut as Youngkin has proposed, Virginia’s low-income residents and people of color will be most affected.

Forty-five percent of reported abortions in Virginia were Black, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A report by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association found that Black and Hispanic women were more likely to experience complications with pregnancy and birth.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia director Jamie Lockhart called Youngkin’s decision to strike funding “nothing short of heartless and cruel.”

“It places people who face complex and tragic circumstances surrounding pregnancy, like a fatal fetal diagnosis, into impossible situations,” she said in a statement. “These situations deserve our compassion and support – not shame and funding restrictions that put necessary reproductive health care out of reach.”

A series of state and congressional special elections this winter underscore the significance of the balance of power now that states will set their own abortion laws.

While abortion is not totally partisan, it does fall along partisan lines. Republicans, who often oppose abortion, control the House of Delegates while Democrats hold the 21-19 edge in the Senate.

Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, personally opposes abortion but generally supports a woman’s right to choose.

Morrissey said in a June statement that “women should have safe access to the procedure, at the very least, up to the moment a fetus can feel pain which many agree is 20 plus weeks of a pregnancy; in cases when a mother’s health or life is at risk; in cases of rape that result in a pregnancy; and in cases of incest that result in a pregnancy.”

Morrissey and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, both Richmond Democrats, are vying in a Tuesday primary for the chance to run for the seat vacated by the death of Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th.

If the state Senate deadlocks on an abortion bill, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, a conservative Republican, could break the tie.

McClellan said Friday that she has “every confidence” that Senate Democrats “will defeat any anti-choice measures” that come before the General Assembly.

She also noted that Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, is on the Finance Committee, chairs the Education and Health Committee and will determine when the special election will be if McClellan’s seat becomes vacant during the General Assembly session.

“I have every confidence she will make sure that doesn’t happen,” McClellan said.

McClellan said she believes Democrats will pick up a Senate seat Jan. 10 in the special election for the seat of state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, who was elected to Congress.

The Democrat seeking the seat, Aaron Rouse, hopes he can bolster his party’s defense of anti-abortion legislation. Rouse is a Virginia Beach council member and former NFL player who will face Republican Kevin Adams, a retired Navy lieutenant commander.

He noted his opponent’s anti-abortion stance and said that he will “100 percent defend reproductive health.”