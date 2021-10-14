Democrats pounce on GOP over rally featuring election conspiracies; McAuliffe ad links Youngkin and Trump

At a news conference Thursday in Richmond, Gov. Ralph Northam called Wednesday's rally "truly disturbing." Northam, who deployed the state police and National Guard to Washington on Jan. 6, said that false claims that participants in Wednesday's made about the election threaten public safety and the country's democracy.

"Mr. Youngkin, you need to make a choice: You can be part of our democratic institutions or you can try to destroy them," Northam said.

In a statement Youngkin disavowed violence during the Jan. 6 rally.

“While I had no role in last night’s event, I have heard about it from many people in the media today. It is weird and wrong to pledge allegiance to a flag connected to January 6. As I have said many times before, the violence that occurred on January 6 was sickening and wrong."

Wednesday's rally was organized by John Fredericks, a conservative radio host and former Trump campaign official in Virginia. Winsome Sears, the GOP candidate for lieutenant governor, was the only statewide GOP candidate to attend.

Trump, a last-minute addition, called into the rally to urge Republicans to back Youngkin, and "the others" on the GOP ticket, calling Virginia "very, very winnable."