Democrats running for governor spotlight racial equity in final debate

Legal marijuana sales in Virginia are expected to begin in 2024.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax said reforming the way history is taught in schools is important, but emphasized that children are taught racial injustice “by the structures that are in place that bear the markings of racial oppression and injustice.”

He pointed to “dilapidated schools” serving children of color and the disparate rates of incarceration among Black Virginians.

“These are the monuments that have to be taken down — that’s the education that people get every day,” Fairfax said.

Asked whether the state needs further police reform, which Democrats took up during a special session last summer, all candidates agreed, offering similar answers on the need to diversify police forces and expand accountability. Carter has continued to stand out by rejecting further pay increases and training dollars for law enforcement.

The final question of the night focused on recent comments by Vice President Kamala Harris, who said there are stark differences in how Americans of different races experience the U.S.