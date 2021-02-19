Democrats usher in election reforms, from anti-discrimination protections to earlier ballot counting

“We’ve seen across the South efforts to make it harder for people to vote, and that harms people of color more than anybody,” said McClellan, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor.

Republicans broadly opposed the legislation. Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier, said the bill subjects localities to a “protracted,” “cumbersome,” “unwieldy and incredibly complicated” process to make changes to their elections.

“We just have to trust them to act with integrity, caution and care,” Vogel said on the Senate floor earlier this month.

The Virginia Association of Counties also opposes the bill. Katie Boyle said it calls for “heavy oversight” over at-times administrative matters, and that it exposes localities to lawsuits that can be costly.

McClellan’s bill is on its way to Gov. Ralph Northam's desk after clearing the House 55-45; Northam will have seven days to sign it upon receiving it. Price’s bill is still working its way through the Senate, but is expected to pass since it is identical to McClellan’s, which cleared that chamber 21-17.

Tram Nguyen, with the advocacy group New Virginia Majority, called the legislation “historic.”