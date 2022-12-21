Dems add counters, plan to tally 4th District ballots into the night

The holiday rush did not speed the counting of ballots to determine the Democratic nominee in Virginia's 4th Congressional District.

Democrats more than doubled the number of volunteer counters Wednesday afternoon from five to 11 and as of 5:30 had tabulated about half of the 26,400 votes cast in Tuesday's firehouse primary.

The counters planned to continue into the night, but state Democratic chair Susan Swecker stopped short of promising a result later Wednesday.

"We don't want to say ... our team can definitely do this" Wednesday night, Swecker said, noting that the party wants to make sure the campaigns' representatives have time to address questions about how certain ballots are marked.

"Everything's been going really smoothly," she said, but the counters will soon get to some of the bigger precincts and we just to make sure we get it right.”

State Sens. Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey, both of whom represent Richmond, are the front-runners in a field that also includes Chesterfield businessman Tavorise Marks and former Del. Joseph Preston, D-Petersburg.

The Democratic nominee will take on Republican Leon Benjamin Feb. 21 in a special election to fill the seat of Rep. Donald McEachin, who died Nov. 28 after a long battle with the effects of colorectal cancer.

McClellan, who if she gains the nomination could be in line to become the first African American woman elected to Congress in Virginia, counseled patience. She posted a photo of her dog and tweeted: "Obi is just as anxious for election results as you are!"

Democrats in the 4th hailed the turnout of more than 26,000 voters following a compressed campaign. They noted that it easily topped the turnout of 15,728 voters in the 2016 state-run 4th District Democratic primary in which McEachin beat Chesapeake City Councilwoman Ella Ward.

“We've been talking about history a lot," said Alexsis Rodgers, the 4th District Democratic chair, "but the process itself and the voters itself made history yesterday regardless of the results of the election."

Democratic officials said they started with just five people counting the ballots in order to limit chances for error. Even with 11 counters they are letting tellers take breaks and swap out with someone else when they need to go home.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Liam Watson, a spokesman for the state Democratic Party, said a result Wednesday night was unlikely.

“It will more likely be by tomorrow, and that’s whether they count through the night or come back to it tomorrow,” he said.

“If they can get through it all by midnight though, rock on.”

By 2 p.m. Wednesday, the five initial tellers who volunteered to count the ballots paused to eat sandwiches from Jimmy John’s and by 2:30 the Democratic Party of Virginia decided to bring in reinforcements.

The state party amended the "call to caucus" to allow more volunteers to assist with the count. By 4:30, 11 people were counting ballots.

The 4th District includes all or part of 15 cities and counties, stretching from Richmond south to Brunswick and Greensville counties on the North Carolina border.

About three-fourths of the district's votes come from the city of Richmond and eastern Chesterfield and eastern Henrico.

The wait for the count offered a stark contrast to the frenzied week-long campaign in which McClellan and Morrissey sought voters through radio ads, door knocking, flyers and phone banks.

The Democratic establishment - from the Richmond area to the state's congressional delegation - uniformly backed McClellan after another prominent contender, Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, dropped out of the contest and endorsed McClellan.

Victory in the Democratic primary likely is tantamount to victory in the special election. McEachin beat Benjamin by 91,000 votes in 2020 and by 73,000 votes on Nov. 8.

Republicans nominated Benjamin on Saturday in a party canvass held over five hours at one location in Colonial Heights. A total of 563 people voted in the Republican canvass, according to Carey Allen, chair of the 4th District Republican Committee.

The Democratic primary drew challenges because the party staged it on Tuesday rather than the previous Saturday, and because voting was limited to eight locations in the sprawling district.

The voter turnout impressed even the critics. Paul Goldman, a former state Democratic chairman who filed a federal lawsuit over the timing and location of the voting, said Tuesday, "the party workers deserve our thanks for being very efficient and helpful in processing the voters."

"Tough job given the flow of people," Goldman said in a blast text message. "They saved the day."

“But we really need to rethink and reform how we do Special Elections in VA,” he said.

On Twitter McClellan thanked voters who braved the cold to stand in long lines at polling places on Tuesday evening.

"We’re excited that so many people turned out to vote in this election," McClellan spokesman Jared Leopold said. "We know it takes time to count the votes, but it’s a great reflection on our democracy, and democracy’s worth the wait.”

He added: "It’s also a great reflection on how important this race is and how important it is to continue the legacy of Congressman McEachin.”

Morrissey said the slow pace of counting exemplifies the challenges created by a party-run primary at a limited number of locations.

“The time it takes to count them may be exactly the problem with need to address – too few voting places for a congressional district,” he said.

While additional polling places would generate more ballots, Morrissey said, “It’s not about more votes to count. The whole issue is access to voting.”

“Maybe the law needs to change so every primary is run by the state,” he said, “or both parties agree that they’re keeping with one location on a Saturday.”