Dems add counters to help tally ballots in 4th District primary

The holiday rush apparently will not speed the counting of ballots to determine the Democratic nominee in Virginia's 4th Congressional District.

Five volunteers sat around a table Wednesday in a small board room overlooking the state Capitol to count more than 26,400 paper ballots voters cast in Tuesday's firehouse primary. As of 2:30 p.m. the counters had gotten through about 3,500 ballots - roughly 13%.

The campaigns to fill the late Rep Donald McEachin’s seat may have been short but the counting is expected to take a long time — with results unlikely to be announced on Wednesday.

“It will more likely be by tomorrow, and that’s whether they count through the night or come back to it tomorrow,” said Liam Watson, a spokesman for the Democratic Party of Virginia.

“If they can get through it all by midnight though, rock on.”

State Sens. Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey, both of whom represent Richmond, are the front-runners in a field that also includes Chesterfield businessman Tavorise Marks and former Del. Joseph Preston, D-Petersburg.

The Democratic nominee will take on Republican Leon Benjamin Feb. 21 in a special election to fill the seat of McEachin, who died Nov. 28 after a long battle with the effects of colorectal cancer.

By 2 p.m. Wednesday, the five tellers who volunteered to count the ballots paused to eat sandwiches from Jimmy John’s and by 2:30 the Democratic Party of Virginia decided to bring in reinforcements.

The state party amended the "call to caucus" to allow more volunteers to assist with the count. By 4:30, 11 people were counting ballots.

The 4th District includes all or part of 15 cities and counties, stretching from Richmond south to Brunswick and Greensville counties on the North Carolina border.

About three-fourths of the district's votes come from the city of Richmond and eastern Chesterfield and eastern Henrico.

The wait for the count offered a stark contrast to the frenzied week-long campaign in which front-runners McClellan and Morrissey sought voters through radio ads, door knocking, flyers and phone banks.

The Democratic establishment - from the Richmond area to the state's congressional delegation - uniformly backed McClellan after another prominent contender, Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, dropped out of the contest and endorsed McClellan.

Victory in the Democratic primary likely is tantamount to victory in the special election. McEachin beat Benjamin by 91,000 votes in 2020 and by 73,000 votes on Nov. 8.

Republicans nominated Benjamin on Saturday in a party canvass held over five hours at one location in Colonial Heights. The Democratic primary drew challenges because the party staged it on Tuesday rather than the previous Saturday, and because voting was limited to eight locations in the sprawling district.

The voter turnout impressed even the critics. Paul Goldman, a former state Democratic chairman who filed a federal lawsuit over the timing and location of the voting, said Tuesday, "the party workers deserve our thanks for being very efficient and helpful in processing the voters."

"Tough job given the flow of people," Goldman said in a blast text message. "They saved the day."

“But we really need to rethink and reform how we do Special Elections in VA,” he said.

On Twitter McClellan thanked voters who braved the cold to stand in long lines at polling places on Tuesday evening.

McClellan spokesman Jared Leopold said: "We’re excited that so many people turned out to vote in this election. We know it takes time to count the votes, but it’s a great reflection on our democracy, and democracy’s worth the wait.”

He added: "It’s also a great reflection on how important this race is and how important it is to continue the legacy of Congressman McEachin.”

Morrissey said the slow pace of counting exemplifies the challenges created by a party-run primary at a limited number of locations.

“The time it takes to count them may be exactly the problem with need to address – too few voting places for a congressional district,” he said Wednesday.

While additional polling places would generate more ballots, Morrissey said, “It’s not about more votes to count. The whole issue is access to voting.”

“Maybe the law needs to change so every primary is run by the state,” he said, “or both parties agree that they’re keeping with one location on a Saturday.”