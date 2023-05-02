Virginia’s chief diversity official, Martin Brown, slammed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives at a Virginia Military Institute event last month — prompting calls for his ousting by Black lawmakers and Virginia’s NAACP chapter.

Now, two Democratic lawmakers are asking for a legal opinion from the state’s attorney general.

A letter sent Monday by Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, and House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D- Portsmouth, asks Attorney General Jason Miyares if Martin and the governor are able to disregard portions of the statute that codify the job Martin holds.

In 2020, the General Assembly passed Del. Jeion Ward’s House Bill 394, which established in law Virginia’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and outlined responsibilities for its director and chief diversity officer.

When confirming Brown’s appointment to the position, the legislature amended Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s language that had swapped “equity” for “opportunity.” Though it is not the language of the statute, the website under the Youngkin administration lists Brown’s purview as the “Office of Diversity, Opportunity and Inclusion.”

Brown, who is Black, was appointed chief diversity officer last November and earns $160,000 a year to oversee the office.

During an event at Virginia Military Institute on April 21, he told faculty and staff that “DEI is dead.”

“Let’s take a moment to kill that cow,” he said at VMI’s employee inclusive excellence training, where he was a featured speaker. “We’re not going to bring that cow up anymore. It’s dead. It was mandated by the General Assembly, but this governor has a different philosophy of civil discourse, civility, treating — living the golden rule, right?”

He also stated that “equity has become a tradeoff for excellence.”

In their letter, Surovell and Scott ask the attorney general if those statements constitute a violation of his statutory obligations as an employee of the state.

The statute says the director is responsible for developing a framework to promote inclusive practices across state government, strategic plans to address systemic inequities in state government, and to facilitate feedback from state employees, external stakeholders and community leaders to be turned into equity policy.

Surovell and Scott also inquire if Youngkin is allowed to “ignore state code sections and establish any name for state employees and state agencies that he chooses?”

The Youngkin administration said otherwise.

“Democrats’ last ditch attempt to issue complaints regarding an office that has been in place for over a year won’t work,” said Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter.

Brown is the third person to serve as chief diversity officer since Youngkin took office early last year. Each time, the administration has referred to the office with a swap of “equity” to “opportunity.”

“Governor Youngkin will continue to advance equal opportunities — not equal outcomes — for all Virginians,” Porter said.

Youngkin, speaking Monday in California at a Milken Institute conference, asserted that DEI concepts have gone too far in service of “equal outcomes” rather than equal opportunity.

“These concepts, five, seven, 10 years ago, were laudable,” Youngkin said. “It was about creating an inclusive environment where people felt like ... they had access and could be engaged,” he said.

Speaking of education in Virginia, he added: “When equity overcomes excellence, we’ve got a problem. And so, we’re trying to reverse that in Virginia.”

Meanwhile, Brown’s statements follow a few years of DEI work in state government and at VMI.

In 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat and a VMI alum, ordered an investigation into structural racism at the college.

VMI admitted its first Black cadets in 1968 and its first women in 1997. In 2021, VMI appointed its first Black superintendent and created a DEI office. That same year, fellow alum Matt Daniel created the Spirit of VMI political action committee to “reject the woke assault on VMI,” its website reads.

Scott said: “This is about gender inequities and racial inequities. We need to take a look at what’s gotten us to this point — how do we make our systems fairer and better?

“Those who don’t believe in that, they call it ‘woke.’”

According to VMI’s website currently, the office will be changing its name to remove “equity” as well.

Surovell and Scott point to the bipartisan nature of the creation of Virginia’s DEI office. It passed the House of Delegates 68-32 (then-Del. Miyares voted in its favor). The bill also cleared the Senate 31-2 (seven Republican lawmakers chose not to vote rather than vote against it). At the time, Democrats controlled both chambers.

Surovell and Scott said that if Youngkin really wants to change the name or duties of the office, he will have to go through the legislature.

“He just can’t change titles and do whatever he likes,” Surovell said. “This is government; it’s not a business.”

States where small businesses have the highest rates of survival States where small businesses have the highest rates of survival States in the Midwest had the highest 10-year survival rates