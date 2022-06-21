Dems question Youngkin nominee's qualifications

Kellen Squire engaged in a Twitter debate on Jan. 28 with Casey Flores over COVID-19.

"Your kids are literally obese. But please opine on pediatric health," Flores wrote to Squire, a nurse in Charlottesville and, then a former former Democratic candidate, who is now running for the House of Delegates.

Flores also posted a photo of Squire and wrote: "Before I go - you and your wife should hit the gym lmao," and wrote, "Like you're literally obese - your wife is more so - and you're trying to come at me over health."

Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently appointed Flores, 31, of Richmond, to the Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board for a term that begins July 1, an appointment that remains in place after Youngkin's administration reviewed Flores' series of public tweets in which Flores trolled elected officials with obscenities and called a female lawmaker in Michigan a "b----."

On Monday and Tuesday, following scrutiny of Flores' public posts, Democrats and a top Virginia LGBTQ+ leader questioned the qualifications of Flores, who also made a sexual reference about Vice President Kamala Harris and said he would "beat the s---" out of climate change protesters.

While such language and attacks are common on Twitter, they are not common for members of state government advisory boards, in which citizens must work together - often with people of the other political party - to make decisions. The LGBTQ+ Advisory Board has 21 citizen members and will provide policy recommendations to the governor this fall.

Squire said in an interview Tuesday that he wondered back in January where Flores would have seen a photo of his children, who were ages 14, 8 and 5.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James defended Flores last week, saying he had apologized to her over his posts and would mediate his language going forward.

But on Monday, Flores said he laughed after he reviewed his tweets: "The tweets were funny."

And on Twitter Monday and Tuesday he said his tweets were correct, and called a news story outlining them "a promotional work of art." He retweeted someone who questioned the need for a state advisory board on LGBTQ+ issues.

Asked Tuesday about his tweets about Squire and his family, Flores replied by email to say, "You are kindly welcome to fact-check the statement I made to him" adding that Squire had made "poor life choices."

James Millner, director of Virginia Pride - one of the leading LGBTQ+ rights organizations in the state - raised concerns Tuesday about Youngkin's choice, noting that Flores threatened violence in one of his tweets.

"How is he going to behave in a professional setting in a meeting where serious issues and disagreements may come up?" Millner said.

Del. Paul Krizek, D-Fairfax, tweeted: "This Youngkin appointee who disparaged people online, and made sexual references about the VP, to note just a few awful tweets should NOT be a gubernatorial appointment."

Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker wrote on Twitter: "Vile and disgusting. I'd question whether he was vetted - but Youngkin Administration says they knew per Sec Kay Cole James."

When the Democratic Party of Virginia account on Tuesday tweeted that Flores' statements were "despicable," he responded, "Fact-check the tweets then."

Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, wrote on Twitter that last week, Flores had called him "a miserable troll." Surovell wrote that he wouldn't support Flores in January when the General Assembly will take up confirmation of his appointment. Democrats control the state Senate.

"Looking forward to miserably trolling him when his nomination needs my vote in January," Surovell wrote on Twitter.

Flores, who works in business, has said he spent part of his childhood in Virginia before moving back to Richmond about a year ago.

Youngkin has declined so far to release Flores' application for the post, which is a public record under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act. Five business days after the Richmond Times-Dispatch asked for a copy, an assistant emailed to say the governor's office needed seven more days to respond - a provision of the law that allows more time for a response when "it is not practically possible" to respond within five days.

The governor's office said the reason it needed more time was because of "ongoing inquiries," but officials declined to be more specific.

Asked Tuesday if Youngkin maintains Flores was the best person for the job and why, the governor's spokeswoman, Macaulay Porter, did not immediately provide any answer.