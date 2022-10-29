Dems rebuke Youngkin for Pelosi comment after her husband was attacked

Virginia Democrats on Friday criticized Gov. Glenn Youngkin as insensitive or worse following a comment he made about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hours after an intruder beat her husband with a hammer at their California home.
During a Northern Virginia rally Friday with 7th District congressional candidate Yesli Vega, Youngkin said: "Speaker Pelosi’s husband — they had a break-in last night in their house and he was assaulted. There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re gonna send her back to be with him in California. That’s what we’re gonna go do."
In an interview later Friday with Newsmax, a conservative media outlet, Youngkin more forcefully condemned the attack and said he hopes Paul Pelosi makes a full recovery.
On Twitter many Virginia Democrats criticized Youngkin's remarks at the rally.
Wrote Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth: "Paul Pelosi was violently attacked and suffered with a fractured skull. Republican leaders condemned the attack while Glenn Youngkin mocked him. He has embarrassed Virginia. Governor, either apologize or RESIGN."
Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, tweeted to the governor: "it is dangerous & terribly inappropriate to suggest the violence against Mr. Pelosi is an excuse to send @SpeakerPelosi back home. This is not something that one with a servant’s heart would say. Folks are getting death threats. You are encouraging it."
During his campaign appearances for Republican congressional candidates Youngkin has often spoken of a red wave that he hopes will result in Pelosi's removal as speaker.
But opponents on Friday rebuked Youngkin for the timing and nature of his comment at the rally.
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, said in a statement: "A father, grandfather and husband is in brain surgery after an act of heinous political violence and at a political rally for my opponent, our Governor taunts his wife because he disagrees with her politics?
"I hope he'll apologize and show humanity towards the Pelosi family."
During the interview Friday with Greta Van Susteren of Newsmax, Youngkin condemned the attack on Paul Pelosi.
"I just want to reiterate that there is no room for violence in America," Youngkin said. "And the fact that someone broke into their home and assaulted him so violently is just beyond belief."
Calling it "tragic," Youngkin said he hopes Paul Pelosi recovers fully. He added: "There is no room for this in America and we have to stop this."
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
A proposal to ensure consumers aren’t stuck with the bill on cost overruns will take the place of a performance standard that Dominion claimed would threaten the viability of the entire $9.8 billion project.