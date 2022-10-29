 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dems rebuke Youngkin for Pelosi comment after her husband was attacked

Pelosi Husband Assaulted
2019, The Associated Press

Paul Pelosi Undergoes Skull Surgery , After Being Attacked at Home in San Francisco. ABC7 News in Los Angeles reports that the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was "violently assaulted" with a hammer by an intruder on Oct. 28. ABC7 News in Los Angeles reports that the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was "violently assaulted" with a hammer by an intruder on Oct. 28. The suspect has been apprehended and identified as David Depape, a 42-year-old man. Sources say Depape was allegedly looking for the House speaker and shouting, "Where's Nancy?!". Sources say Depape was allegedly looking for the House speaker and shouting, "Where's Nancy?!". Nancy was in Washington, D.C., at the time. Paul's injuries were "significant" and he reportedly underwent skull surgery after the attack. Paul's injuries were "significant" and he reportedly underwent skull surgery after the attack. He is expected to recover. According to police, Depape faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and more. According to police, Depape faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and more. Police are investigating to uncover Depape's motive. Drew Hammill, Nancy Pelosi's spokesperson, issued a statement. The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time, Drew Hammill, Nancy Pelosi's spokesperson, via statement

Virginia Democrats on Friday criticized Gov. Glenn Youngkin as insensitive or worse following a comment he made about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hours after an intruder beat her husband with a hammer at their California home.

During a Northern Virginia rally Friday with 7th District congressional candidate Yesli Vega, Youngkin said: "Speaker Pelosi’s husband — they had a break-in last night in their house and he was assaulted. There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re gonna send her back to be with him in California. That’s what we’re gonna go do."

Intruder attacks Pelosi's husband, calling, 'Where is Nancy'

In an interview later Friday with Newsmax, a conservative media outlet, Youngkin more forcefully condemned the attack and said he hopes Paul Pelosi makes a full recovery.

On Twitter many Virginia Democrats criticized Youngkin's remarks at the rally.

Wrote Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth: "Paul Pelosi was violently attacked and suffered with a fractured skull. Republican leaders condemned the attack while Glenn Youngkin mocked him. He has embarrassed Virginia. Governor, either apologize or RESIGN."

Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, tweeted to the governor: "it is dangerous & terribly inappropriate to suggest the violence against Mr. Pelosi is an excuse to send @SpeakerPelosi back home. This is not something that one with a servant’s heart would say. Folks are getting death threats. You are encouraging it."

During his campaign appearances for Republican congressional candidates Youngkin has often spoken of a red wave that he hopes will result in Pelosi's removal as speaker.

But opponents on Friday rebuked Youngkin for the timing and nature of his comment at the rally.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, said in a statement: "A father, grandfather and husband is in brain surgery after an act of heinous political violence and at a political rally for my opponent, our Governor taunts his wife because he disagrees with her politics?

"I hope he'll apologize and show humanity towards the Pelosi family."

During the interview Friday with Greta Van Susteren of Newsmax, Youngkin condemned the attack on Paul Pelosi.

"I just want to reiterate that there is no room for violence in America," Youngkin said. "And the fact that someone broke into their home and assaulted him so violently is just beyond belief."

Calling it "tragic," Youngkin said he hopes Paul Pelosi recovers fully. He added: "There is no room for this in America and we have to stop this."

