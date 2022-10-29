Dems rebuke Youngkin for Pelosi comment after her husband was attacked

Virginia Democrats on Friday criticized Gov. Glenn Youngkin as insensitive or worse following a comment he made about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hours after an intruder beat her husband with a hammer at their California home.

During a Northern Virginia rally Friday with 7th District congressional candidate Yesli Vega, Youngkin said: "Speaker Pelosi’s husband — they had a break-in last night in their house and he was assaulted. There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re gonna send her back to be with him in California. That’s what we’re gonna go do."

In an interview later Friday with Newsmax, a conservative media outlet, Youngkin more forcefully condemned the attack and said he hopes Paul Pelosi makes a full recovery.

On Twitter many Virginia Democrats criticized Youngkin's remarks at the rally.

Wrote Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth: "Paul Pelosi was violently attacked and suffered with a fractured skull. Republican leaders condemned the attack while Glenn Youngkin mocked him. He has embarrassed Virginia. Governor, either apologize or RESIGN."

Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, tweeted to the governor: "it is dangerous & terribly inappropriate to suggest the violence against Mr. Pelosi is an excuse to send @SpeakerPelosi back home. This is not something that one with a servant’s heart would say. Folks are getting death threats. You are encouraging it."

During his campaign appearances for Republican congressional candidates Youngkin has often spoken of a red wave that he hopes will result in Pelosi's removal as speaker.

But opponents on Friday rebuked Youngkin for the timing and nature of his comment at the rally.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, said in a statement: "A father, grandfather and husband is in brain surgery after an act of heinous political violence and at a political rally for my opponent, our Governor taunts his wife because he disagrees with her politics?

"I hope he'll apologize and show humanity towards the Pelosi family."

During the interview Friday with Greta Van Susteren of Newsmax, Youngkin condemned the attack on Paul Pelosi.

"I just want to reiterate that there is no room for violence in America," Youngkin said. "And the fact that someone broke into their home and assaulted him so violently is just beyond belief."

Calling it "tragic," Youngkin said he hopes Paul Pelosi recovers fully. He added: "There is no room for this in America and we have to stop this."