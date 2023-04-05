Tighter rules for disciplining youth held in Virginia’s detention centers and juvenile prison are coming, the Department of Juvenile Justice says.

Those rules include a lengthy list of limits on the use of physical restraints and a requirement for frequent checks on young people isolated for cooling-off periods following infractions.

“The proposed changes to the (juvenile detention center) regulation … establish clearer guidelines and set new rules on the use of room restriction and physical and mechanical restraints. Similar changes are underway for the juvenile correctional center regulation that governs Bon Air,” department public information officer Melodie Martin said in an email.

She declined to comment when asked if the rule changes came in response to any incidents at the detention centers or Bon Air, or whether they reflected actual current practice at the facilities.

The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in 2020 underscored urgent concerns over the way police, jail and prison officers restrain individuals. Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin held Floyd to the ground with a knee on his neck for more than eight minutes; more than a minute of that period transpired after paramedics had arrived at the scene to try to resuscitate Floyd.

Restraint of a detainee is currently at issue in the death last month of Irvo Otieno. Seven Henrico County deputies and three Central State Hospital staff face charges of the second degree murder in the case.

The new regulations for detention centers are pending review by the Department of Planning and Budget before heading to Secretary of Public Safety and the governor's office and, if they are approved, taking effect. The period for public comment on similar rules for Bon Air has closed, and the facility soon will be following the same path.

Since 2014, Virginia's juvenile justice department has been following a transformation plan that has seen it slash the number of its correctional centers, as it expands and improves services aimed at rehabilitating youth who are held in detention centers or at Bon Air.

The transformation stresses alternatives to incarceration, allowing for rehabilitation services to be offered in the least restrictive setting. It seeks to set up facilities that are smaller and take a more therapeutic approach than old-fashioned reform schools.

The new regulations say staff must check every 15 minutes on youth who have been confined to their rooms, placed in isolation or sent to serve cooling-off periods.

They stress that physical restraint is to be used only as a last resort when less restrictive measures have failed or when residents’ behavior threatens their own safety or the safety of others.

The new regulations require detailed written procedures for the use of physical restraint as well as detailed reporting each time a resident is restrained, including information as to how long the resident was restrained and what other interventions were tried first.

For the first time, new rules for the use of handcuffs, waist chains, leg irons, leather belts and bands and other mechanical restraints say that the devices may only be used to control residents when their behavior poses an immediate threat to their own safety or the safety of others, or if they are needed while moving a resident around a facility or to a court date or other appointment outside the facility.

They also say for the first time that staff must release the resident when the immediate threat to safety eases or when transported residents arrive at their destination in a facility.

Also for the first time, the guidelines state that a facility director and medical or mental health staff must be informed when staff members use mechanical restraints in an emergency. Restraints must be removed if a medical or mental health clinician say a resident's health is threatened.

The new regulations reiterate earlier directives that staff cannot use restraints as punishment and that residents cannot be handcuffed to fixed objects or held in unnatural positions.

The regulations also detail for the first time standards for spit guards and rules for their use; specifically, spit guards cannot be used to prevent residents from eating or drinking and cannot be applied when a resident is unconscious or vomiting.

In addition, the new regulations detail for the first time rules for the use of mechanical restraint chairs.

