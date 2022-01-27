Derrick Anderson gets endorsement from rival in 7th District bid, says he's raised $290,000 for campaign

Derrick Anderson won an endorsement from a former rival in the crowded field of Republican challengers to Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in the new 7th Congressional District.
The former Green Beret also reported his first campaign fundraising totals - $290,000 from 5,000 donors - since he jumped into the race in mid-October, just after the last quarterly deadline for disclosing campaign contributions.
Anderson, 37, a Spotsylvania County native who lives in Goochland County, received the endorsement of John Castorani, a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran who dropped out of the race for the GOP nomination this month, and his wife, Krissy, a veteran of U.S. Air Force Special Operations and the Joint Special Operations Command.
Castorani, 30, of Orange County, said Thursday that they support Anderson as a "fellow Special Operations combat veteran" raised in the heart of the newly drawn district, which is anchored in Prince William County and the Fredericksburg area.
"Forged throughout his time as a Green Beret, Derrick will no doubt be a fierce conservative fighter for the people of this district, and my wife Krissy and I are proud to support him in his effort to take back this seat from the Democrat establishment," he said.
Anderson, who served six tours of duty for the U.S. Army in Iraq, Afghanistan and other war zones, welcomed the endorsement from "fellow patriots, warriors and Special Operations combat veterans" and stressed the need to elect more veterans to Congress.
Anderson, who called himself "a true political outsider," called his first campaign fundraising report evidence of broad support in the new district, which includes Fredericksburg and parts of 10 counties.
"Every dollar will be necessary to defeat Abigail Spanberger and the big dollar progressives backing her campaign," he said.
The quarterly filing deadline for campaign fundraising is Monday, which could better determine the strength of candidates seeking the Republican nomination in the 7th District.
The field includes state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, a former U.S. Army infantry captain with Ranger and Airborne qualifications; Prince William Supervisor Yesli Vega, a former police officer and sheriff's deputy; Gina Ciarcia, a Prince William educator; and Gary Adkins, an Air Force veteran in Stafford County, and potentially Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland.
The district does not include Spanberger's home in western Henrico County, but the former CIA case officer said last month that she will run for a third term in the new district.
No other Democrats have declared their candidacy for the seat, but Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, and Prince William School Board Chairman Babur Lateef say they are considering bids for the nomination.
(804) 649-6964