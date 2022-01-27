Derrick Anderson gets endorsement from rival in 7th District bid, says he's raised $290,000 for campaign

Derrick Anderson won an endorsement from a former rival in the crowded field of Republican challengers to Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in the new 7th Congressional District.

The former Green Beret also reported his first campaign fundraising totals - $290,000 from 5,000 donors - since he jumped into the race in mid-October, just after the last quarterly deadline for disclosing campaign contributions.

Anderson, 37, a Spotsylvania County native who lives in Goochland County, received the endorsement of John Castorani, a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran who dropped out of the race for the GOP nomination this month, and his wife, Krissy, a veteran of U.S. Air Force Special Operations and the Joint Special Operations Command.

Castorani, 30, of Orange County, said Thursday that they support Anderson as a "fellow Special Operations combat veteran" raised in the heart of the newly drawn district, which is anchored in Prince William County and the Fredericksburg area.

"Forged throughout his time as a Green Beret, Derrick will no doubt be a fierce conservative fighter for the people of this district, and my wife Krissy and I are proud to support him in his effort to take back this seat from the Democrat establishment," he said.