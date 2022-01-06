Derrick Anderson seeks to challenge Spanberger in new 7th as GOP field takes shape

Castorani and Reeves were both prepared to switch their campaign to the 10th District, represented by Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, under a proposed redistricting map that the Supreme Court considered. The court amended the final congressional map to restore Orange and Spotsylvania to the 7th District.

Reeves’ Senate district includes three counties in the new 7th — Spotsylvania, Orange and Culpeper, which also were part of the old congressional district that Spanberger was elected twice to represent.

Reeves is a former U.S. Army infantry captain, both Ranger and Airborne qualified. He announced Thursday that he has been endorsed by SEAL Pac, a political action committee that works to elect conservative military veterans to Congress. The committee’s chairman is Ryan Zinke, a former U.S. Navy SEAL team commander who served as secretary of the interior under President Donald Trump.

A former Prince William narcotics detective who now owns an insurance business, Reeves already has collected a string of endorsements by law enforcement officials and prominent Republican leaders, including former House Speaker Bill Howell, R-Stafford, and Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, who challenged Spanberger unsuccessfully in 2020.

Adkins served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and describes himself as “a liberty-minded conservative.” He grew up in Southwest Virginia and moved to Stafford in 1990. He said last week that he still has “close family ties” in Southwest Virginia, and also lived in Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia, which “gives me a balanced perspective on issues important to the new 7th District as well as different regions of the commonwealth.”