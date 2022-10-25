Details of proposed Petersburg casino remain a mystery

Cordish introduces itself without giving the project's location.

The Cordish Companies' first public appearance before Petersburg City Council provided few answers about where the Baltimore-based developer proposes to build a casino resort in the economically struggling Southside city.

Cordish officials talked about corporate culture, employee benefits and commitments to minority contractors in the meeting on Tuesday, but they didn't say how much capital they propose to invest in the project, how many jobs they expect it to create or where it would be.

Zed Smith, the company's chief operating officer, told council that Cordish is "in the process of finalizing a formal plan," which he expects to submit within 30 days.

Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham replied, "We look forward to the journey together."

Members of the public say they look forward to some answers to their questions about a proposal that has been shrouded in mystery since Council approved a surprise resolution on Oct. 18 to explore a partnership with Cordish for developing a casino and destination resort.

Petersburg still doesn't have authority under Virginia law to host a casino, although Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, already has introduced legislation in the General Assembly to substitute the city for Richmond as one of five cities in the state allowed to have casino gambling, if their voters approve.

Last year, Richmond voters rejected a proposal for a $565 million casino resort next to Interstate 95 at Bells Road in South Richmond. Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond City Council had agreed to bring a sweetened deal to voters this fall until Morrissey convinced the legislature to block a second referendum while a legislative agency studied the viability of a casino resort in Petersburg.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission concluded last week that Petersburg could support a casino under state law, which requires a minimum capital investment of $350 million. However, the gaming consultant the watchdog agency hired also said Richmond could support a casino, even with one in Petersburg less than 25 miles away.

Morrissey and Petersburg officials strongly oppose allowing Richmond to pursue a casino, which the JLARC study said would reduce the scale and economic value of a project in Petersburg without the nearby competition.

Former Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, said Tuesday that she doesn't oppose the Cordish project, but wants to know more about how it could boost the city economically and generate revenue to address specific public needs.

"There are too many questions that remain unanswered," said Aird, who is challenging Morrissey for the Democratic nomination in his Senate re-election bid next fall.

"The fact that this has been approved and this is the first meeting, it seems like the process is ... backwards and lacks transparency, which is definitely concerning.

Petersburg residents "want to know if all the hype is a reality," she said.

Smith, at Cordish, talked about the company's experience in developing casinos and mixed-use developments under the Live! brand name in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and other cities. He said the company's Hard Rock Hotel + Casino resorts in Hollywood, Fla., and Tampa were the top two casinos in gross revenues in 2019, generating almost $2 billion combined.

"We've got a proven track record," he said. "This is not just talk."

Smith focused on the company's support of minority-owned businesses, such as the one he ran before joining Cordish more than 20 years ago.

"Our job is to level the playing field," he said.

Cordish was a finalist for a casino project in Richmond, which conducted a public competitive bidding process that attracted six proposals. Ultimately, the city chose Urban One, a Washington area radio conglomerate, to develop the ONE Casino + Resort with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, owner of Colonial Downs horse track in New Kent County and an expanding state network of Rosie's Gaming Emporiums.

Peninsula Pacific, based in Los Angeles, is about to be purchased by Churchill Downs International, the biggest name in horse racing, in a deal expected to close early next month. Alfred Liggins, CEO of Urban One, said last week, "They like the Richmond project."

Stoney's office confirmed that Richmond remains committed to the ONE Casino project, which is proposed on Walmsley Boulevard across Bells Road from the Philip Morris USA tobacco factory.

Cordish had proposed a casino on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Scott's Addition in Richmond, but the project aroused strong opposition from neighborhood associations in the Fan District and North Side.

Smith said the company is working closely with Petersburg officials, as well as Morrissey and Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, who defeated Aird last year.

"We all have the same vision of what's important for Petersburg," he said.