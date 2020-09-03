Differing legislation to create local police oversight panels advances in House, Senate

The boards would be able to issue binding disciplinary action against officers or department employees. During their investigations, they may subpoena sought witnesses if those witnesses refuse to voluntarily participate.

The boards would also be able to investigate agencies, though agencywide recommendations would not be binding. The boards would also be able to review any internal investigations by their local law enforcement agency.

The ACLU of Virginia, New Virginia Majority and other civil rights groups have long backed the creation of the panels, which they say are critical to boosting transparency.

Herring last week said the legislation would help improve public trust in police.

The Senate bill, introduced by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, cleared the Senate Finance Committee 11-5 Thursday. It will now move on to the full Senate.

Hashmi said that while localities can now create oversight panels, they “don’t have the regulatory framework that they need.”

Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, agreed. “What we are empowering right now is the inclusion of citizens. We are including a list of powers the localities may give those boards,” Deeds said.