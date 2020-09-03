Differing legislation to create local police oversight panels advances in House, Senate

Legislation intended to boost community oversight over local police departments moved ahead in the Virginia House and Senate on Thursday, but vastly different approaches mean the chambers will have to reconcile their differences to enact legislation.
The House of Delegates on Thursday cleared a bill that would require localities in Virginia to create panels by July 1, 2021, with the power to investigate and take disciplinary action against police officers facing complaints of wrongdoing.
Local oversight panels have become a key demand of police reform protests in Richmond and across the country following the death of George Floyd. He died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck while other officers watched. The protests that erupted elevated complaints that officers who misbehave don’t face disciplinary action in many cases.
While the House legislation would compel localities to create the civilian review panels, legislation in the Senate would leave the decision up to localities, simply creating a framework under which they would operate - one that looks similar to the House’s framework.
Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, introduced the House legislation that cleared the chamber along party lines, 53-45.
Herring’s bill would empower the board to investigate and issue findings related to the “use of force by a law-enforcement officer, death or serious injury to any person held in custody, serious abuse of authority or misconduct, allegedly-discriminatory stops” and more.
The boards would be able to issue binding disciplinary action against officers or department employees. During their investigations, they may subpoena sought witnesses if those witnesses refuse to voluntarily participate.
The boards would also be able to investigate agencies, though agencywide recommendations would not be binding. The boards would also be able to review any internal investigations by their local law enforcement agency.
The ACLU of Virginia, New Virginia Majority and other civil rights groups have long backed the creation of the panels, which they say are critical to boosting transparency.
Herring last week said the legislation would help improve public trust in police.
The Senate bill, introduced by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, cleared the Senate Finance Committee 11-5 Thursday. It will now move on to the full Senate.
Hashmi said that while localities can now create oversight panels, they “don’t have the regulatory framework that they need.”
Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, agreed. “What we are empowering right now is the inclusion of citizens. We are including a list of powers the localities may give those boards,” Deeds said.
Sen. Stephen Newman, R- Lynchburg, opposed the bill along with other Republicans. “These individuals who have no knowledge - they are going to be given the right to fire, hire and demote individuals based on items that are outside the purview of what a normal [human resources department] would do.”
Hashmi’s bill excludes sheriff’s departments in response to arguments by local sheriffs that their elected status affords enough public oversight. Hashmi’s bill also excludes Virginia State Police, Capitol Police and other statewide law enforcement agencies.
The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police opposes both bills.
“‘One size fits all’ doesn't work when it comes to policing, and many small communities with small departments may not need this level of oversight,” said Executive Director Dana Schrad.
Schrad said the organization would “prefer” the legislation in the Senate, which does not mandate the panels. She added that the carve-out for state law enforcement agencies would create a “large disparity in the way that police agencies are managed in the Commonwealth.”
Sovereign immunity
On Thursday, the House also narrowly advanced legislation that would eliminate sovereign immunity for police officers from civil lawsuits for alleged misconduct while on duty.
The bill was introduced by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, who said Thursday that the bill is “much narrower than it was when it was introduced.”
The bill would expand the ability of someone whose civil rights have been violated to sue an officer or their employer in civil court; currently, such officers can cite immunity due to their job.
Del. Rob Bloxom, R-Accomack, opposed the bill, arguing that it would hurt law enforcement recruiting efforts. “When you’re taking away a civil protection, you’re opening him up to lose his house or whatever he has accumulated in his lifetime,” he said Thursday.
The House voted 47-45, with several Democrats not casting votes.
The proposal’s fate in the Senate is unclear. Last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee rejected a similar bill introduced by Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, referring it for further study to a panel within the Virginia Bar Association.
Lawmakers also advanced legislation banning the use of no-knock warrants by police, inspired by the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, introduced that bill.
The Bourne and Aird bills will be up for a final House vote on Friday.
