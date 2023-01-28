'Disturbing and shocking': Virginians react to release of Tyre Nichols footage

The president of the Virginia NAACP said footage showing the beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis is “yet another horrifying reminder that the culture of policing must change.”

“Our legislators cannot continue to turn a blind eye to criminal justice reform,” said Robert Barnette Jr., who urged the public to ask lawmakers to act.

In the footage released Friday evening, Nichols is shown Jan. 7 being repeatedly struck by five Memphis police officers who held the Black motorist down after a traffic stop. The video also shows the officers, who are also Black, celebrating after the incident.

In Virginia, elected officials of both parties released statements about the images.

Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican and former prosecutor, in a statement said that the death of “Nichols is a brutal, horrific tragedy. The role of police is to serve and protect, and those officers violated their solemn oath.”

GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday called the video “disturbing and shocking” and said “we must condemn these heinous actions.”

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, a Republican, posted on Twitter: “Wickedness continues to grip us! Lord, we pray for the family of Tyre Nichols. We pray for the peace of America.”

Earle-Sears cited a biblical passage from 2 Chronicles 7:14 that says: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney in a statement said the footage is “disturbing and horrific. This senseless act must be condemned. I call on all of us to lift his mother up in prayer because no parent should ever have a child so brutally taken from them in this way. The Nichols family deserves justice."

The Richmond City Council in a joint statement said: “After witnessing this video, our hearts ache for this family as a traffic stop has resulted in the death of a young, black man’s life – a father and a son."

The statement from the council and others also called for peaceful demonstrations in the wake of the video release.

"As other leaders of our great city and across the nation have shared, we recognize that processing this will be handled in different ways - some will wish to use their first amendment rights and others will look to identifying safe spaces in which to communicate with professionals. It is our hope that those who wish to engage civically will do so peacefully,” the council statement said.

No major demonstrations were announced Saturday or Sunday across the Richmond area. On Friday night, police vehicles were lined up in front of the police headquarters downtown in the hours after the video release.

Rick Edwards, the interim Richmond police chief, said: “Our hearts go out to the family and community of Memphis as they deal with this most egregious act. We pray for their healing during this time.”

In a joint statement, the Virginia Joint Democratic Caucuses and the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus said public policy changes should follow Nichols’ death, not just condolences.

“Tyre Nichols was murdered by the very people who had been tasked with keeping him safe,” the statement said. “We need accountability, but even more, we need reform and systemic change. We must commit to doing more to guarantee safety and respect for our communities. A system in which a traffic stop ends with someone murdered is a system that is deeply broken.”

Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, once a Loudoun County prosecutor, posted on Twitter: “Words cannot describe the horrifying violence & lack of basic humanity displayed by the officers in the murder of Tyre Nichols. My heart breaks for Tyre's loved ones who have been put through this nightmare. Those responsible for this brutality must be brought to swift justice.”