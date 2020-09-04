Divided Senate passes reduced penalty for violations of governor’s orders during public health emergency

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement officers in Virginia would have the option of issuing a civil penalty for violating the governor’s executive orders during a public health emergency, instead of a criminal misdemeanor charge, under legislation adopted by the state Senate on Friday.

All but one Republican voted against Senate Bill 5117, proposed by Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, primarily because they objected to the power that Gov. Ralph Northam has exercised by executive order since declaring the COVID-19 pandemic a public health emergency on March 12.

“We’re not in a state of emergency right now,” Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, contended before the bill passed by a 21-17 vote.

Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George, was the sole Republican to vote for the bill, which he called “a very reasonable, thoughtful” proposal that would prevent people from being charged criminally for refusing to wear a face mask or abide by other restrictions imposed by the governor in response to a public health emergency.

“Probably a long time ago, there was a mistake made in ceding this authority to the executive branch,” Stuart said, “but it was the General Assembly that did it.”