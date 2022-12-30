DLS helps Virginia lawmakers 'bring their ideas to full blossom'

Meg Lamb remembers scrambling as she ran between buildings at the Virginia Capitol on a snowy Friday about nine years ago carrying documents.

The documents were copies of a legislative substitute that lawmakers needed to conclude their work near the end of that General Assembly session. It was Lamb’s second year working with Virginia’s elected officials as a member of the Division of Legislative Services and she still couldn’t believe how lucky she felt.

“I was like: Oh my goodness, like I'm getting to do this job. This is so exciting; I'm living 'The West Wing!' ” Lamb recalled thinking at the time.

In fact, the self-professed “nerd” about government said a handful of her colleagues who are around her age can cite the show as an influence in their own career paths. The NBC drama which ran from 1999 to 2006, featured a fictional White House administration and many of the show’s main characters worked as staff members.

Lamb has reviewed drafted policies and collaborated with legislators and fellow DLS staff for a decade. She is now deputy director of the division.

Her colleagues also have a passion for democracy.

“It’s definitely a group of people who are trying to improve the commonwealth by working with legislators to really bring their ideas to full blossom,” said Charles Quagliato, the business and jurisprudence section manager at DLS.

Spurred by the idea of public service, Quagliato had previously worked in the Attorney General's office and joined DLS in 2016.

Amigo Wade, director of DLS, suspects the desire to work in government must run in his family. His younger brother is a city council member in Charlottesville, and previously was a longtime school board member. Wade has worked at DLS for more than 20 years, and a frame on the wall in his office doesn’t let him forget.

A few years into his work for the division, Wade says, he couldn’t remember exactly when his first legislative session was (it was 1998). So a colleague, Maria Everett, took a marker and wrote the date of his first legislative session on the wall in his old office.

“Just before the old General Assembly Building was demolished, Maria cut what she had written from the wall, framed it, and gave it to me as a gift,” he said.

And in his time working for DLS, he’s enjoyed how his division helps legislators translate their ideas into actionable policy.

While elected officials are the public faces of Virginia’s state government, the members of DLS are the behind-the-scenes support. The General Assembly created the agency to provide nonpartisan legal and research services to its members.

Though the General Assembly only convenes a few times a year - for regular sessions, veto sessions and occasional special sessions - the work is full time for legislators and DLS staff. Wade likens their work to three seasons — drafting, the annual legislative session, and the interim.

The drafting phase, he said, is what many legislators emerge from by year’s end as they pre-file bills for the upcoming legislative session. Lawmakers have already pre-filed thousands of bills, he said.

Legislators meet for 45-day sessions in even-numbered years and for 60 days in odd-numbered years, gather again for the one-day veto session in April and occasionally gather in special sessions at a governor's call.

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, described the sessions as “the silly season” because legislators spend long hours agreeing, disagreeing, and compromising on proposed state laws. DLS staff is there for consultation and to help with rewrites of legislation.

Then, Wade said, comes the interim season, which spans the summer and into the fall, when committees or work groups will meet — staffed by members of DLS. This is the season that Wade said he and his staff enjoy a better sense of work-life balance with a more regular schedule.

“That’s when it's the more typical 9 to 5 and we just get a nice reprieve,” Wade said.

Reeves and Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, said they could not accomplish the work that they do without the assistance of DLS staff.

While 140 senators and delegates are elected to serve in the General Assembly, there are about 64 members of DLS who work to assist them.

“We really can't do the work of the people in Virginia without them,” VanValkenburg said.

“It's just incredible,” Reeves said. “The amount of hours that these folks put in is just unbelievable.”

Wade recalled some late nights and early mornings working in DLS.

“It’s a funny thing when you’re here at night and it’s about 10:30 and the phone rings and you say ‘that’s probably my wife asking when I’m coming home’ and it’s a legislator,” Wade said.

He noted how legislators are busy too, balancing constituent services with the demands of a legislative session and various events they have to attend in their districts or in Richmond.

“Sometimes the only time you can talk with a legislator during [the] session is at night,” Wade said.

Lamb and Quagliato recall answering late-night emails on occasion.

Outside of session, the thinking and planning persists year-round, VanValkenburg said.

He explained that there are various routes to drafting policy and it almost always leads back to DLS. Aside from writing a bill themselves or collaborating with stakeholders, legislators can also pitch ideas to members of legislative services.

“You can literally just submit an idea to the staff and say ‘hey, here's what I'm trying to do. Can you can you craft it into a rough draft?’ ” VanValkenburg said. “No matter which way you go on those three tracks — and I've done all three — you're gonna submit it to the DLS.”

VanValkenburg noted how their staff can “go over drafted legislation with a fine-tooth comb,” to ensure legislation aligns with the Code of Virginia and will work if a governor signs it into law.

At a time of the year when many people spend time with families and enjoy holidays, Reeves notes that December is one of the busiest months of the year for legislators and members of DLS. That’s because legislators are submitting drafts of legislation to the division before the end of the year and staff painstakingly works its way through the measures.