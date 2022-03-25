DMV to pay refunds for error in new fee for highway use

One pound makes more than 16 ounces of difference when it comes to a new user fee for owners of fuel-efficient vehicles.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed Friday that it will pay refunds to 2,769 vehicle owners because of an error in a formula for determining the highway user fee for owners of fuel-efficient vehicles that average at least 25 miles per gallon.

The refunds will range from $5 to $40, depending on how many years the vehicles - an estimated 3,435 light trucks - were registered with the state. Vehicles can be registered for up to three years, but most are registered for one.

The fee, which the General Assembly created in 2020 as part of an omnibus transportation funding package, was designed to require owners of electric or fuel efficient vehicles to compensate for paying less gasoline and diesel fuel taxes to help maintain and improve Virginia roadways.

Electric car owners pay a flat fee of $109 a year to reflect how much motor fuels taxes they hadn't paid in a year, but the formula is more complicated for fuel-efficient vehicles, based primarily on their mileage per gallon.

And that's where one pound made a big difference for light trucks that weigh exactly 6,000 pounds.

If DMV can't determine a vehicle's mileage, based on its identification number, it can use the average provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for cars or for trucks weighing "between 6,000 and 10,000 pounds."

"We have reviewed the [state] code with our legal team and determined the language 'between' should be inclusive of the endpoints, 6,000 and 10,000," DMV spokesperson Jessica Cowardin said.

As a result, DMV had used the EPA mileage estimates for cars instead of trucks, which increase the fee, based on the taxes that would have been paid compared with a vehicle with mileage of 23.7 miles per gallon.

The mistake came as a surprise to the chairmen of the House and Senate Transportation committees, but Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, commended the agency for acknowledging the mistake and fixing it.

"That sounds more like a blip than a significant thing," Marsden said.

Marsden sponsored legislation this year that is awaiting action by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to let DMV reduce another fee, charged for drivers who want electronic credentials for their driver's licenses and vehicle registration.

Currently, the fee is $10, but he said the legislation, if enacted, would give the agency discretion to charge less for the new service, depending on the cost.

"This is consistent with responsible management of the agency's fee structure," Marsden said of both fee changes.

