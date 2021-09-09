DMV to reopen for walk-in service on Oct. 5, alternate days for appointments

Virginians will be able to walk into Department of Motor Vehicles offices for service again beginning on Oct. 5, but they’ll still have the option of making an appointment under a new alternating daily schedule unveiled on Thursday.

Pushed by the General Assembly to reopen 75 offices across the state for walk-in service, the DMV answered with a hybrid plan that also recognizes the popularity of appointments that many customers have found more predictable and less time-consuming than the old cattle-call system.

“We hope this is the best of all worlds,” Motor Vehicles Commissioner Rick Holcomb said in an interview Thursday. “We certainly will monitor it as we go along and make any adjustments we need to make.”

The plan will offer walk-in service at all DMV offices on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The agency will provide services by appointment only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The offices will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

“We really think the hybrid service approach is going to offer customers a lot more flexibility,” Holcomb said. “They can determine how they want to be served and what meets their needs the best.”