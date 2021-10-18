DMV upped minimum wage to $15 an hour as it resumed walk-in service

"It's obvious they couldn't get people to come back to work," Petersen said in an interview, "and as a result, they didn't have walk-up, in-person service."

Holcomb tried to counter that perception in his appearance before the House Appropriations Committee on Monday.

"DMV always has been open, even when we suspended in-person operations," he said. "Our state employees have always been working."

It's not an easy job, he said. Front-line workers must handle a broad range of sensitive transactions - getting new driving and vehicle credentials after moving from another state, proving identify for REAL ID licenses and identify cards, testing new drivers for knowledge and skills, or ensuring that vehicles are properly insured.

"Our job has gotten more sophisticated and we're not paying at that level," Holcomb told the budget committee.

Before raising wages on Sept. 25, DMV paid a minimum wage of about $13 an hour - higher in Northern Virginia because of the cost of living there. Under a state law adopted last year, employers were required to pay at least $9.50 an hour - up from the federally mandated $7.25 an hour - on May 1, escalating to $11 an hour on Jan. 1, $12 an hour in 2023, $13.50 an hour in 2025 and $15 an hour in 2026.