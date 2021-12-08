Dodging a bullet on debt ceiling, Congress poised to act on defense funding, Biden bill for families

“If it does pass, there will be a lot of money for Virginia,” he said.

A transition aide to Youngkin said the governor-elect had “the same takeaways and enjoyed his time with the delegation.”

Kaine said extending the Child Tax Credit would benefit an estimated 1.6 million children and 975,000 families in Virginia.

The tax credit increased in July to $3,600 per child under 6 years old and younger and $3,000 per child ages 6 to 17 in eligible families — those making up to $150,000 as a couple, for example. The credit is refundable as a monthly payment for families who may not owe enough in federal taxes to take full advantage of the benefit.

As a result, eligible families receive $300 per month for each younger child and $250 for each older one, but the final credits will be paid next Wednesday unless Congress extends it. A survey last summer showed that most families spent the money on food, utilities, rent and child care.

“This is a real-world challenge some of our families could face in mid-January if we don’t get this done this year,” Warner said.