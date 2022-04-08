Does the General Assembly need longer sessions, or fewer bills?

In 2006, with the General Assembly deadlocked over a new two-year budget, its leaders asked then-Attorney General Bob McDonnell, a Republican, whether then-Gov. Tim Kaine, a Democrat, could continue to spend money to run state government if the fiscal year ended on June 30 without a budget.

McDonnell, who would succeed Kaine as governor in 2010, gave his answer just three weeks before the spending authority expired: Not under the Constitution of Virginia.

"While the Governor does have certain implied executive power, such implied authority cannot overcome the sole and specific express grant of spending authority to the legislature," he said in an advisory opinion to then-House Speaker Bill Howell, R-Stafford, and Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City.

The crisis passed with a new budget, but the General Assembly again finds itself divided over a spending plan and forced to convene its seventh special session in five years, raising questions about whether the constitutional calendar for a part-time legislature still makes sense in a modern political age.

"One year, when the budget goes past June 30, then you'll hear the cries for real constitutional change," said former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, a former high school government teacher who retired this year after 32 years in the House of Delegates.

Cox and other veteran legislators don't favor turning the General Assembly - the oldest representative body in the Western Hemisphere - into a full-time legislature, but pressure is beginning to build for changes to a winter calendar established under the Constitution in an agrarian age.

"Increasingly it is clear that our elected leaders don't have enough time in session to do the people's work," said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, in a column published in The Washington Post last month after the assembly adjourned again without a budget.

"Indeed, in two of the past four years, there were multiple special sessions," Rozell wrote. "The part-time legislature was designed long ago for a rural, agrarian Virginia with a much smaller population and far fewer complexities than today's commonwealth."

The Constitution requires the assembly to convene on the second Wednesday of January. On even years, when it must adopt a new budget, the assembly meets for 60 days. In odd years, it meets for 30 days, with the option of extending the session by 30 days.

The so-called "short session" - first established in the last revision of the Constitution in 1971 - typically meets for 46 days, although assembly Republicans last year refused to extend the session beyond 30 days in defiance of Democrats' then-majority in both chambers. Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, immediately called a special session to complete the work.

"The short session has never been short since it was put into the Constitution," said Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar, who joined the Senate in 1974 and became clerk in 1990. "I think it ought to go to 60 days."

Schaar also thinks the session should begin on Feb. 1 to relieve the mounting strain on the professional work force that supports the annual legislative sessions, especially attorneys in the Division of Legislative Services who work through the holiday season to prepare for the annual legislative onslaught of thousands of bills and resolutions.

But the General Assembly has changed in the 21st century. It has met in special session in 10 of the past 12 years - including two special sessions each last year and in 2018.

During his first decade in office, Cox said, "It was unheard of that you would even consider going over" the time limit in regular session.

Former House Minority Leader David Toscano, D-Charlottesville, who retired two years ago after 14 years in the House, said, "I have been increasingly concerned that the calendar is forcing people to move too quickly and not giving them the opportunity to carefully consider what they're doing. I think it's becoming a problem for legislators and it's becoming a problem for staff."

"I definitely think there needs to be a closer look at how we do business," Toscano said.

Lengthening regular legislative sessions or changing when they begin would require amending the constitution. That would require the assembly to pass a proposed constitutional amendment in two consecutive years, separated by a House election, and then put the amendment to voters in a statewide referendum.

Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, first elected to the legislature in 1976, doesn't favor amending the Constitution to change the calendar, but does support extending the short session to 60 days, as the assembly is allowed to do now.

He recalled how then-Sen. Johnny Joannou, D-Portsmouth, wanted to change the start date for legislative sessions to April 1 when he first arrived in the Senate in the mid-1980s after serving the first of two terms in the House.

Saslaw said then-Majority Leader Hunter Andrews, D-Hampton, asked the new senator, "'How are you going to get everybody off the golf course?'"

Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, first elected in 1982, said he would consider amending the constitution to extend the sessions to 75 or more days.

"We'd have a little more breathing room to get our work done," he said.

But Plum strongly opposes any move to a full-time legislature. "Keep us as citizen legislators rather than full-time politicians," he said. "God save the commonwealth if we were down there full time."

He thinks concern over special sessions is overstated. "How many days are legislators in Richmond actually doing work?" asked Plum, technically in session but sitting home in Reston. "The answer is, not many."

Lengthening the legislative sessions also could make it harder on lawmakers, many of whom already have to take leaves of absence from their livelihoods to come to Richmond for up to two months.

"There's no way if the session had lasted any longer that I could have done it," said Cox, a former public school teacher.

Nor can the assembly overlook the effect of the state calendar on local governments and school boards, which rely on timely passage of a state budget so they can adopt their own in the spring before the beginning of a new fiscal year on July 1.

"Then they have some idea of how much state money they're going to get," said Neal Menkes, a former Senate budget analyst and longtime fiscal policy expert for local government.

Menkes doesn't necessarily agree with McDonnell's 2006 opinion that concluded the state government couldn't continue operating without a budget, or a short-term spending resolution, beyond June 30.

He recalls that then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who tried to push Medicaid expansion through the Republican-controlled assembly in 2014, relied on advice from University of Virginia constitutional scholar A.E. Dick Howard to suggest that government could continue to collect taxes and fund existing services beyond July 1.

"In essence, 'the constitution isn't a suicide pact,' " Menkes said.

But legislative veterans also say the assembly has the power now to solve the problem by limiting the number of bills that lawmakers introduce, avoiding duplication and unnecessary work for staff.

"It's ultimately up to legislators to find out what the word 'no' means to every legislative request that comes their way," said Del. Bobby Orrock, R-Caroline, a retired public school teacher who first joined the House in 1990.

Deadlines are necessary to force legislators to get their work done, Orrock said. "We're going to take the amount of time we give ourselves."

Cox, too, said he believes "there's got to be some self-discipline."

"I like being creative with ideas to keep you within the time frame, rather than extend the time frame," he said.