Dominion closes part of solar plant after two fires that appear related

Dominion Energy closed part of a solar energy facility in Greensville County after two separate fires there last month that could be related, the company said.
The fires at Dominion's Sadler solar project were reported by company personnel at 3:33 p.m. March 3 and 2:56 p.m. March 29, according to Greensville County emergency communications reports. Records described the March 3 fire as a large brush fire.
Lynn Parker, the county's emergency services coordinator, declined to comment on the fires and referred questions to Dominion Energy.
The company said neither fire caused any injury or impacted any area outside the facility.
"The cause of the fires is unknown, but we suspect they’re related," Dominion spokesman Aaron Ruby said by email. "As a precaution, we’ve shut down that entire area of the facility while we investigate and determine what repairs need to be made."
