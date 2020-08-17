Dominion Energy acquires solar project in Orange County

Dominion Energy on Monday announced it had acquired a solar power project in Orange County as part of a bid to expand its clean energy portfolio.

The 62.5-megawatt solar power facility is expected to go online in 2022. The purchase is part of an agreement with Falls Church-based Northrop Grumman Corporation, a large defense technology contractor, which will purchase the facility's renewable energy from the grid to power its operations.

Dominion on Monday touted the purchase as part of its effort to build up its solar generating capacity to comply with the new law out of the General Assembly calling for 100% zero-carbon electricity by 2045.

"If we can help our customers -- both large and small -- add more renewables and provide cleaner electricity, that's a win for our customers and the commonwealth of Virginia," said Dominion executive vice president and co-chief operating officer Robert M. Blue.

The solar facility, previously owned by Cypress Creek Renewables, sits on 660 acres along State Route 20 in Locust Grove, Va.