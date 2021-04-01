Dominion Energy asks state regulators to increase the utility's profit

Dominion is asking the commission to increase the return on equity, or profit, Dominion is allowed to earn on its assets from 9.2 percent to 10.8 percent. That would mean increased customer costs.

Baine wrote that the profit increase would be adequate in the utility market, especially considering Dominion's large, planned expenditures on clean energy.

The company has been under fire in recent years for earning hundreds of millions above the profit allowed by law and convincing the state legislature to pass legislation that helps Dominion hold on to the money or spend it.

In 2019, the commission rejected a request by Dominion to raise its profit margin to 10.75 percent.

Clean Virginia, an advocacy organization that opposes Dominion's clout in the state legislature, issued a press release attacking the proposals.