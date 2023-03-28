Sweeping changes to the way Virginia regulates the electric monopoly Dominion Energy that promise savings on ratepayers' monthly bill has won a nod from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Youngkin, whose intervention during the General Assembly pushed a version of the legislation that carved out large chunks of what Dominion originally proposed, has suggested some technical changes, however.

But these leave intact the heart of the bill, which should mean savings of $6 to $7 a month on a benchmark 1,000 kilowatt-hour bill, which currently costs a Dominion customer $137.

Richmond to receive $14 million in federal money to help housing crisis U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) delivered a $14 million check, courtesy of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Monday to modernize and improve access to affordable housing in Richmond.

This includes returning broad authority to the State Corporation Commission to review Dominion's base rates, which account for about half customers' bills. Base rates have been essentially unchanged since 2007 even though the capital costs they are meant to cover have declined since then.

The measure also eliminates some of the two dozen surcharges that, in all, account for about a third of a Dominion bill.

It also provides for an option to spread out the cost of soaring fuel prices, which otherwise are set to boost that benchmark 1,000 kilowatt-hour bill by $17 beginning this summer.

Some 15 of Youngkin's 17 suggested tweaks to the 27-page law involve punctuation corrections and replacement of pronouns with nouns. One eliminates a reason the SCC could allow Dominion to earn a slightly higher profit rate and the other broadens the authority to spread out the impact of rising fuel costs. The House and Senate, which approved the final version of the law with only one vote against, will consider Youngkin's proposal when they reconvene next month.

"Governor Youngkin has worked closely to ensure that this deal protects Virginians against skyrocketing energy costs and is proud of the work done here with the General Assembly," his press secretary, Macaulay Porter, said

Nursing home standards

Youngkin, meanwhile, signed into law Virginia’s first staffing standards for nursing homes, the result of two decades of efforts by legislators and advocates.

The legislation, sponsored by Del. Bobby Orrock, R-Spotsylvania, and state Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, says nursing homes would need to have enough staff to provide an average of 3.08 hours of nursing care to every resident, every day.

It overcame longstanding opposition from nursing homes because it taps into a new “value-based purchasing” initiative at Virginia’s Medicaid agency, said W. Scott Johnson, a lobbyist for the Virginia Health Care Association, which has more than 350 nursing homes members across the state.

Other measures the governor signed into law include new ways of handling people in mental health crisis when the crisis abates and they no longer need to be detained against their will. The aim here is to protect individuals’ rights and to ease pressure on the state’s overcrowded mental hospitals

One new law allows for the release of someone held under a 72-hour Temporary Detention Order to be released early if a facility director or mental health workers finds the person no longer meets the criteria for needing help, or that they are at substantial risk of harming themselves or others, or are so unaware of what’s around them that they will fall into harm’s way.

The other says that a physician can seek a magistrate’s or court order to detain the person for testing and treatment when his or her mental health crisis appears to be the result of alcohol or drug intoxication, and when that individual refuses treatment.

The identical House and Senate bills are meant to address concerns that many individuals held under TDOs are actually intoxicated and may not need a bed in a state hospital.

These measures all passed with broad bi-partisan support, even as scores of others died because the Republican-led House of Delegates and the Democratic majority in the state Senate help sharply different views on guns, criminal justice, abortion and a state budget where the two chambers had a $1 billion difference over Youngkin’s proposal for tax cuts.

New agency on track

Youngkin’s priority push to consolidate the state’s workforce development efforts into a new Department of Workforce Development and Advancement is also on track now, as he signed into law the measures setting it up.

The initial version of this effort came through the House of Delegates but with broad opposition from Democrats, largely because of concerns about its impact on existing apprenticeship programs run by labor unions. Negotiations after crossover, when House bills go to the Senate and vice version, resolved those concerns and the revised measure passed nearly unanimously.

The new department will take over administration of apprenticeship programs from the Department of Labor and Industry and will take charge of statewide workforce program evaluation and data sharing.

The new law sets up a Virginia Board of Workforce Development to conduct independent evaluation of the operations and programs of the department, and directs the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia to collaborate with the new department to expand internship programs and funding.

A major criminal justice measure that sparked opposition from all House Democrats and some Senate Democrats will also become law now that the governor has signed it. This new law says shoplifting rings are now to be considered as racketeering. The identical House and Senate bills say it is a felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, to conspire or act with others to steal items from one or more stores items worth more than $5,000 over a 90-day period.

Which bill made it? We look at 25 pieces of Virginia legislation Behavioral health Cannabis Casinos China Crime DEI Dominion Elections Guns K-12 funding Old City Hall in Richmond Rights restoration Same-sex marriage School choice School libraries Site readiness Tax cuts Threat assessments Transportation Virginia Literacy Act Workforce development