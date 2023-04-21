Dominion Energy has started removing and treating potentially toxic coal ash from its old Chesterfield Power Station, the electric monopoly reported in a filing with the State Corporation Commission.

Removal and treatment there is farthest along of the four ash pond cleanups Dominion has underway – Chesterfield, which still burns coal, and three shuttered generators at Bremo Bluff in Fluvanna County, Possum Point in Prince William County and Chesapeake in Hampton Roads.

The multi-year effort is estimated to cost $2.8 billion.

Dominion stores the ash in landfills that are sealed and meant to prevent leakage into groundwater, including one for Chesterfield.

In addition, it continues to monitor the sealed landfill it set up in York County for its shuttered coal units there, and operates landfills at its Clover power station in Southside’s Halifax County and its Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center in Southwest Virginia’s Wise County.

Since coal ash contains toxic elements such as mercury, cadmium and arsenic, isolating the ash from groundwater and waterways is a major environmental concern: big spills from ash ponds in Tennessee and North Carolina in recent years caused widespread environmental damage.

At Chesterfield, where Dominion has 15 million cubic yards of coal ash, it has removed 483,968 cubic yards of ash from its upper ash pond, taking it to the nearby Reymet landfill, Brandon E. Stites, vice president for project construction, told the SCC.

Dominion’s contractor has completed a second phase of work at the landfill so it can take more ash, as well, he said.

Dominion has installed a temporary, welded rain cover over the lower ash pond, to keep stormwater from soaking through to potentially carry pollutants to groundwater and ultimately to the James River.

In addition, a contractor has treated 50,852 cubic yards of ash so that metals it contains can be smelted out. The contractor has dug out an additional 18,515 cubic yards to be processed. Dominion is evaluating proposals for more of this work.

Ultimately, Dominion wants to recycle at least 6 million cubic yards of ash, and transfer the rest to a company-owned waste management facility nearby.

At Bremo Bluff, Dominion has started construction of a treatment plant to handle water that flows when it excavates the north ash pond. This work should be completed by the end of the year and will also treat water now held in the west pond, which contains runoff that’s already flowed from the north pond.

In addition, once permits are approved, Dominion expects to begin setting up a landfill in the summer or fall of next year, with the first cell due to open before the end of 2025.

At Possum Point Power Station in Prince William, Dominion is continuing to work on its plan to remove the roughly 4 million cubic yards of ash in a pond to store it in an on-site landfill.

Construction at the water treatment system there is due to start by the end of the year.

About 2 million cubic yards of ash remain at its Chesapeake power station, where Dominion plans to process the material for smelting or recycle it in other ways. Chesapeake City Council has approved a draft permit needed for this effort.