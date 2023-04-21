Dominion Energy has started removing and treating potentially toxic coal ash from its old Chesterfield Power Station, the electric monopoly reported in a filing with the State Corporation Commission.
Removal and treatment there is farthest along of the four ash pond cleanups Dominion has underway – Chesterfield, which still burns coal, and three shuttered generators at Bremo Bluff in Fluvanna County, Possum Point in Prince William County and Chesapeake in Hampton Roads.
The multi-year effort is estimated to cost $2.8 billion.
Dominion stores the ash in landfills that are sealed and meant to prevent leakage into groundwater, including one for Chesterfield.
In addition, it continues to monitor the sealed landfill it set up in York County for its shuttered coal units there, and operates landfills at its Clover power station in Southside’s Halifax County and its Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center in Southwest Virginia’s Wise County.
People are also reading…
Since coal ash contains toxic elements such as mercury, cadmium and arsenic, isolating the ash from groundwater and waterways is a major environmental concern: big spills from ash ponds in Tennessee and North Carolina in recent years caused widespread environmental damage.
At Chesterfield, where Dominion has 15 million cubic yards of coal ash, it has removed 483,968 cubic yards of ash from its upper ash pond, taking it to the nearby Reymet landfill, Brandon E. Stites, vice president for project construction, told the SCC.
Dominion’s contractor has completed a second phase of work at the landfill so it can take more ash, as well, he said.
Dominion has installed a temporary, welded rain cover over the lower ash pond, to keep stormwater from soaking through to potentially carry pollutants to groundwater and ultimately to the James River.
In addition, a contractor has treated 50,852 cubic yards of ash so that metals it contains can be smelted out. The contractor has dug out an additional 18,515 cubic yards to be processed. Dominion is evaluating proposals for more of this work.
2019: Dominion lays out initial plans for coal ash disposal in Chesterfield County, three other sites
Ultimately, Dominion wants to recycle at least 6 million cubic yards of ash, and transfer the rest to a company-owned waste management facility nearby.
At Bremo Bluff, Dominion has started construction of a treatment plant to handle water that flows when it excavates the north ash pond. This work should be completed by the end of the year and will also treat water now held in the west pond, which contains runoff that’s already flowed from the north pond.
In addition, once permits are approved, Dominion expects to begin setting up a landfill in the summer or fall of next year, with the first cell due to open before the end of 2025.
At Possum Point Power Station in Prince William, Dominion is continuing to work on its plan to remove the roughly 4 million cubic yards of ash in a pond to store it in an on-site landfill.
Construction at the water treatment system there is due to start by the end of the year.
About 2 million cubic yards of ash remain at its Chesapeake power station, where Dominion plans to process the material for smelting or recycle it in other ways. Chesapeake City Council has approved a draft permit needed for this effort.
Past stories on coal ash threat to Virginia waters
Coal-fired generating plants across the country are closing or converting to natural gas, and new federal pollution regulations are aimed larg…
This past Tuesday marked World Water Day.
The James River Association has reached a settlement with Dominion Virginia Power over the utility’s plan to discharge wastewater from its coa…
As environmental activists ramp up pressure, Dominion Virginia Power is moving ahead with its plan to close its 11 coal ash ponds by dischargi…
Seventeen protesters who refused to exit the DEQ building were charged with trespassing and released.
More than 200 protesters gathered at the state Capitol on Saturday to demand that Dominion Virginia Power and state officials halt the utility…
Dr. Marc Edwards will test water samples collected by a local environmentalist group from private wells around Dominion Virginia Power’s Dutch Gap power plant.
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina environmental regulators say they're fining the country's largest electric company nearly $7 million for pollut…
Dominion Virginia Power plans to drain its 11 coal ash ponds, then cover the remaining material on site at four power plants.
Dominion Virginia Power’s plan to drain water from its coal ash ponds into the James and Potomac rivers won state approval Thursday despite op…
Dominion Virginia Power’s plan to close its 11 coal ash ponds at four power plants doesn’t do enough to keep toxic pollutants from seeping int…
Virginia agreed Thursday to a $2.5 million settlement with Duke Energy for a February 2014 spill of coal ash in North Carolina that floated do…
The lawsuit says coal ash ponds at the site of a former power plant in Chesapeake are leaking arsenic and other chemicals into the Southern Branch of the Elizabeth River and groundwater.
DANVILLE — When Duke Energy’s coal ash storage basin at its shuttered Dan River Steam Station in Eden, N.C., failed a year ago — dumping about…
Dan River Region residents expressed concerns — and asked questions — about the community impacts and assessment of the Dan River following Fe…
Duke Energy got a step closer to beginning permanent cleanup of four of its North Carolina coal ash storage basins — including the Dan River S…
On Wednesday night, I finished reading Natalie Babbitt’s book, “The Search For Delicious,” to my kids. It was one of those books that had a pr…
DANVILLE, Va. —The utility that sullied the Dan River with coal ash announced plans Wednesday to spend at least $2 million on efforts to impro…
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Newly released data from federal researchers suggests that coal ash in the Dan River migrated fairly dramatically in recent…
DANVILLE The removal of a 2,500-ton deposit of coal ash in the Dan River from a spill in North Carolina has begun.
Surface water from the Dan River following the Feb. 2 coal ash spill is suitable for irrigation and drinking water for livestock, according to…
GLEN LYN — The old Appalachian Power Co. plant here sits above the New River — and above coal ash storage ponds, the type of facility that ear…
DANVILLE — Gov. Terry McAuliffe said Tuesday he expects Duke Energy to fully compensate Virginia for a massive coal ash spill into the Dan Riv…
DANVILLE — A Virginia hazardous materials unit has found coal ash in the Dan River in Virginia from the massive spill last month. The unit of …
The spill at a Duke Energy plant in Eden spewed enough toxic sludge to fill 73 Olympic-sized pools, turning the river water a milky gray for miles. It was the third-largest coal ash spill in U.S. history.
A coal ash spill in North Carolina that contaminated the Dan River — the drinking water source for more than 50,000 people in Southside Virgin…
Dave Ress (804) 649-6948
@DaveRess1 on Twitter