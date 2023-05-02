The company that keeps Virginia's electric vehicles running, Dominion Energy, expects that number to roughly double by the end of next year.

And, Dominion said in a report to the State Corporation Commission, Virginians' race to the EV world won't slow then: it forecasts about doubling again by 2026.

After five years, in 2027, Dominion expects there will be 220,000 electric vehicles in its Virginia and northeast North Carolina territory.

It will mean a roughly six-fold increase in electricity usage, with EVs accounting for roughly 600,000 megawatt hours of electricity a year in 2027.

That's the equivalent of 50,000 homes paying the benchmark 1,000 kilowatt-hour monthly bill the utility uses to explain its rate changes.

The report said Dominion expects to build and begin operating EV charging stations, to be available to ride-share drivers in late 2023.

They will be part of a pilot program the utility is running to get data and develop tools to manage demand from EVs.

The pilot also provides rebates for the installation of charging stations. So far, these rebates have been paid for 29 public direct current fast charging stations, 21 stations at multi-family housing developments and 204 workplaces.

Dominion's efforts to support the switch to EVs in the near term will include helping school districts replace aging buses with electric models, including installing chargers and grid upgrades.

It is asking the SCC to increase the cap on a rate plan for smart meter customers that provides for lower rates for electricity used when demand systemwide is low - something thought to be attractive to EV owners who typically charge their cars and trucks overnight.

A total of 10,000 customers have signed up for the program, the maximum allowed. Dominion asked to lift the cap on the program to 20,000.

Dominion also plans to offer voluntary plans to offer rebates and other help for customers who want to install level 2 chargers - the type found at most public stations.

Longer term, Dominion said its plans include investing in EV charging stations, focusing on underserved markets such as low-income and rural communities and highway corridors.

It also plans to offer help to mass transit agencies to speed use of electric buses, and to offer charging stations and incentives for ride-sharing and car pool vehicles to go electric.

Dominion's plans also include investment for airport, port and truck stop EV infrastructure, and to help mass transit.

