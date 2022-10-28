Dominion, Virginia A.G. agree to cap ratepayer hit on offshore wind

A proposal to ensure consumers aren’t stuck with the bill on cost overruns for Dominion Energy’s giant offshore wind farm will take the place of a performance standard that the electric monopoly had claimed would threaten the viability of the entire $9.8 billion project.

The new proposal - agreed to by Dominion, Attorney General Jason Miyares, the Southern Environmental Law Center, Appalachian Voices and Walmart - sets a cap on any cost overruns that could be passed on to consumers.

The performance standard had said consumers shouldn’t have to pick up the bill if the utility needs to produce costlier-to-generate electricity because the project's 176 wind turbines don’t produce a minimum 42% of their combined 2.6 gigawatt capacity.

The new agreement limits the hit to ratepayers of any cost overruns to $1 billion.

It says that if the cost of the project, 27 miles off the Virginia Beach shore, exceeds $9.8 billion, additional costs up to a total bill of $10.3 billion would fall on Dominion’s ratepayers.

Any overruns bringing the total cost to between $10.3 billion and $11.3 billion would be split 50-50 between ratepayers and stockholders.

Above $11.3 billion, the costs fall entirely on Dominion’s shareholders.

If the project costs rise above $13.7 billion, the State Corporation Commission would step in and make its own determination about whether they were reasonable and who should be stuck with the bill. Normally, it is up to the SCC to determine if costs are reasonable when it rules on whether a utility project is in the public interest, but Virginia law says offshore wind is to be automatically considered to be in the public interest.

As for the performance standard, which Dominion had said would lead it to pull the plug on the project if the SCC insisted on it, the agreement proposes a more flexible approach.

If the wind farm’s output fails to hit that 42% factor in a three-year rolling average, the SCC would step in to ask why.

If the commission then found that the problem was caused by “unreasonable or imprudent actions” by Dominion, it could then decide on a remedy – the proposal does not say who would pick up the tab at that point.

The agreement is subject to approval by the SCC, which had previously approved the 42% performance standard with its cost shift to Dominion shareholders.

“We have achieved consumer protections never seen before in modern Virginia history,” Miyares said.

“For the first time Dominion has significant skin in the game to ensure that the project is delivered on budget,” he said. “Should the project run materially over budget, it will come out of Dominion’s pocket, not consumers’. ... This agreement provides first-of-its-kind protections for Virginia consumers.”

Bob Blue, Dominion Energy chairman, president and chief executive officer, said the proposal was “a constructive agreement to allow the project to continue moving forward.”

He said the company expects that more than 90% of the project costs, excluding contingency, will be fixed by March 31 2023. About 75% are set now, which will further reduce the risk of overruns.

Environmentalists also signed onto the agreement,

“Today’s settlement strikes a much better balance between shareholders and ratepayers that enables the project to move forward,” said Will Cleveland, a senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center.

Appalachian Voices Virginia policy director Peter Anderson said the agreement was a “thoughtful solution” to promoting clean energy while keep bills as low as possible.