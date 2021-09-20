Dominion Virginia customers should get $312 million refund, plus rate cut, SCC staff says

But because of a Dominion-backed law in 2018 called the Grid Transformation and Security Act, Dominion can use some of that money for new clean energy projects. SCC staff say that totals nearly $309 million. So now the excess profit is down to $446.3 million.

Another law on the books means Dominion still gets to keep 30 percent of that, leaving the customer refund amount recommended by staff at $312.4 million.

Not every law works to Dominion's favor, however. A 2020 law from a bill by Del. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun, restored power to the SCC in decisions about accounting when Dominion is closing a power plant early. So while Dominion wants to write off certain costs now for closing plants, the SCC staff argues that under the new law, the commissioners should spread out Dominion's cost recovery over 25 years, which will lead to a customer refund.

Spreading out plant retirement costs would result in a refund and future rate reduction, staff wrote, and "are in the best interests of customers."