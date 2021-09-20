Dominion Virginia customers should get $312 million refund, plus rate cut, SCC staff says

Dominion Energy earned more than $1.1 billion above a fair profit from its Virginia customers in four years, according to State Corporation Commission staff testimony filed in an ongoing review of the monopoly utility's books.
But because of a several state laws friendly to the utility and its stockholders, customers won't be able to get nearly that much back in refunds as a result of Dominion's ongoing "triennial review" at the SCC.
Commission staff found that Dominion earned a profit of 13.61 percent from 2017 to 2020, resulting in $1.143 billion in revenue above the fair return on equity of 9.2 percent established by law, according to testimony filed Friday by Patrick W. Carr, deputy director of the commission's Division of Utility Accounting and Finance.
Under current law, customers should receive a refund of $312 million, according to SCC staff.
But in order for that to happen, the three judges on the State Corporation Commission would need to make certain decisions in the ongoing case and side with the staff recommendation. Dominion Energy has argued in a filing that the company did not earn in excess, and that the commission should increase its future profit margin from 9.2 percent to 10.8 percent.
“We disagree with many of the report’s recommendations and look forward to responding in the legal proceeding," Dominion spokesman Rayhan Daudani said. "We continue to provide customers with reliable service, an industry leading clean energy portfolio and rates consistently below the national average."
Dominion is the largest electric utility in Virginia, with about 2.6 million residential customers, and in exchange for a monopoly to provide electricity, the company agrees to a fair return under regulation by the SCC. If the company earns too little, the SCC could increase rates paid by customers. Or if it earns too much, the SCC can order refunds and rate cuts that are limited, however, because of Dominion-friendly laws.
Years of Dominion-backed legislation by members of the General Assembly has limited the SCC's powers, even when it finds that Dominion earns too much.
In the current case, the SCC staff testimony provided a breakdown of staff's accounting of Dominion's profits.
First, even though staff found Dominion earned above its 9.2 percent return on equity, the law allows Dominion to keep everything up to 9.9 percent. That leaves $961.5 million of the $1.143 billion.
Next, subtract about $206 million that is being used to cover unpaid customer bills in 2020 because of economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. That leaves $755 million.
But because of a Dominion-backed law in 2018 called the Grid Transformation and Security Act, Dominion can use some of that money for new clean energy projects. SCC staff say that totals nearly $309 million. So now the excess profit is down to $446.3 million.
Another law on the books means Dominion still gets to keep 30 percent of that, leaving the customer refund amount recommended by staff at $312.4 million.
Not every law works to Dominion's favor, however. A 2020 law from a bill by Del. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun, restored power to the SCC in decisions about accounting when Dominion is closing a power plant early. So while Dominion wants to write off certain costs now for closing plants, the SCC staff argues that under the new law, the commissioners should spread out Dominion's cost recovery over 25 years, which will lead to a customer refund.
Spreading out plant retirement costs would result in a refund and future rate reduction, staff wrote, and "are in the best interests of customers."
SCC staff also recommends Dominion's future return on equity should be lowered to 8.7 percent, meaning it finds rates are too high by $212 million a year. Staff recommends rates be reduced annually by $50 million - the maximum amount allowed by the 2018 law. House Democrats have passed legislation to undo that $50 million cap, but Dominion's allies in the state Senate have kept the limitation.
In the ongoing rate case, a utility expert for the Southern Environmental Law Center in Charlottesville also found Dominion had exceeded its fair profit.
The law requires consumer counsel in the attorney general's office to advocate for customers, and that office also found that Dominion exceeded its fair profits for the four-year period and recommended the $50 million rate reduction.
The SCC review of Dominion is the first since 2015. The legislature shielded Dominion from a full review of its books for the years 2015 and 2016.
Dominion will file responses to the testimony in its rate case, and the SCC commissioners have until Jan. 18 to make decisions.
Electric bills can be a source of stress for the working class, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nicole Beresford, who lives in an apartment in Henrico County, said in an interview that she lost her job with T-Mobile in May.
She said that a weight lifted when she found out she qualified for utility assistance. But her bill continued going up. When she called Dominion to find out why, she said, she was told that she was given a credit. And it was on her bill - 55 cents for "COVID relief funds."
The person on the phone told her that the money had to be divided among a large pool, Beresford said. Had she known the relief was only 55 cents, she said, she would have figured out a plan. Earlier this month she had started a new job for an insurance company but owed about $343, she said.
“Electric runs your power which runs the internet for me to have my new job," she said.
Another Dominion customer, Trinette Porter of Portsmouth, is a single mother living with two teenage children. She said in an interview that she received unemployment assistance during the pandemic and recently started a full-time job as a home health care aide. But she provided copies of her Dominion bill showing she has a balance of $894. She said her bill seemed too high during the pandemic.
She said she is on a payment plan, and has gotten help paying her bill through the Salvation Army.
"It bothers me that I have to ask for help," she said.
