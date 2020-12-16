Dominion, Virginia officials mark milestone in wind energy project

Dominion Energy on Wednesday announced that it has laid the keel for an offshore wind turbine installation vessel in Hampton Roads as part of its project to create what will be the largest offshore wind farm in the U.S.

By build-out in 2026, the project, 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach, is expected to provide 650,000 customers zero carbon electricity at peak output, according to Dominion CEO Bob Blue.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday that the vessel "is what will make the offshore wind industry possible in Virginia," because it is big enough and strong enough to transport and install the foundations of turbines at the offshore site.

During a virtual news conference Wednesday, Blue, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va. and Tim Kaine, D-Va. and Northam said they hope the vessel will be a catalyst to help make Hampton Roads the hub of a wind energy supply chain on the East Coast.

Keppel AmFELS, a global marine shipbuilding firm, is building the vessel at it its shipyard in Brownsville, Texas. Dominion - which will own and operate the ship - and the Virginia officials said it is the first such vessel that is compliant with the Jones Act. That federal law requires goods shipped between U.S. ports be transported on ships that are built, owned and operated by U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

