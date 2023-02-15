Dominion Energy wants to reinstate a large surcharge it suspended last year to cover the costs of complying with Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative caps on carbon dioxide emissions.

It suspended the surcharge, called a rider or rate adjustment clause, in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's promise to pull Virginia out of the multi-state cap and trade market.

If the State Corporation Commission approves, the surcharge would boost a benchmark 1,000 kilowatt-hour a month bill, which now costs $137, by $4.64.

That would generate the $373 million Dominion said it needs to receive from its customers to cover its costs of complying with RGGI from August of last year through December 2023.

That sum would pay for RGGI allowances to cover approximately 31 million tons worth of CO2 emissions above its cap, Dominion said in a filing with the SCC.

Dominion director of regulatory accounting Paul McLeod said the electric company's costs for complying with the RGGI cap — that is, buying allowances to cover emissions that exceed that cap — totaled $267 million for the time between 2021, when Virginia joined RGGI, and August 2022.

The utility recovered $84 million of that from its RGGI surcharge before it suspended it in May of last year, he said.

The rest, $183 million, was recovered through the utility's base rate — the portion of customers' bills, which accounts for roughly half, that has been essentially unchanged since 2007.

Bills now pending before the General Assembly would allow the SCC to review the base rate, which is meant to recover Dominion's investment in its plant and equipment.

Since the current base rate is pegged to plant and equipment in place in 2007, with later investments recovered through two dozen surcharges like the RGGI rider, legislators expect the SCC review would produce a drop in customers' bills since the value of plants and equipment for most businesses declines over time.

Dominion's filing still assumes Virginia will leave RGGI in December, as Youngkin wants.

Youngkin argues that the decision is up to the executive branch; Democratic legislators say it is up to the General Assembly, which has not authorized withdrawal from the pact.

Environmentalists say RGGI is a key tool in Virginia's efforts to slow down climate change and prevent sea level rise which threatens Virginia's coastal and Bay communities. Virginia gets money back from RGGI from the allowances utilities buy, and those funds are allocated to the state's efforts to deal with climate change.

Youngkin, whose time at the multi-billion-dollar Carlyle Group saw the firm move into carbon-reducing investments in a major way, does not buy that argument.

He has said RGGI is not a market-based incentive to cut greenhouse gas emissions because Virginia's approach to regulating Dominion means "they don’t have to worry about it because they can pass it right on to the consumer and the consumer Has. No. Choice."

