Dominion Energy customers are in line for a bigger break on their power bills than was promised by this year’s sweeping reform of how the state regulates the electric monopoly.

The changes will cut more than $11 off a benchmark 1,000 kilowatt-hour, $137 monthly bill, according to a Dominion filing with the State Corporation Commission. That’s up from the $6 to $7 savings the company promised while the reform legislation was before the General Assembly.

Meanwhile, a separate filing says demand for power is growing so fast — about five times faster than it had been — that Dominion plans to bring online a small modular nuclear reactor, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s “moonshot” project, in the mid- to late 2030s.

The savings for ratepayers come in two ways.

The first, for nearly $7, results from ending surcharges meant to cover the costs of three of Dominion’s newer power plants: The 9-year old Warren plant in Front Royal, a 1,349-megawatt, gas-fired plant that powers 337,000 homes; the 12-year old, 622-megawatt gas-fired Bear Garden plant in Buckingham County; and the 11-year old Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center, a 610-megawatt plant in St. Paul that burns coal and biomass.

Lower gas prices since this winter’s peaks will mean another savings of $7 a month.

Both take effect July 1. They will be partly offset by a $2.67 increase in the surcharge that covers recent investments in Dominion’s network of high-voltage transmission lines, which takes effect in September.

The savings from lower natural gas prices will come on an interim basis, because they ultimately depend on a Dominion proposal, authorized in this year’s legislation, to spread out the cost of what it spends on natural gas, coal, nuclear fuel and buying electricity from other firms over several years.

Dominion will formally ask the SCC to approve that cost-spreading mechanism later this year.

During the General Assembly session, it said it expected this financing arrangement would mean a nominal increase this summer, but that it would keep its annual fuel cost pass-through to ratepayers from jumping by $17 for that benchmark $137 monthly bill.

“We must keep our rates as affordable as possible, especially given the economic pressures affecting our customers,” said Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia.

The separate forecast of sharply faster growth in electricity use — averaging 5% a year for the next 15 years, as opposed to about 1% a year for the past 15 — is a building block for the long-term planning document Dominion also filed Monday.

Virginia’s data center boom and drivers’ switches to electric vehicles are driving the faster growth.

In the planning document, Dominion said building a small modular reactor would help it meet that growing demand, adding that building two more gas-fired combustion turbines would ensure that it could supply electricity even on the hottest summer days or coldest days in the winter.

The company said during last year’s Christmas cold snap, when other nearby utilities had to resort to rolling blackouts to keep their systems from failing from overloads, it ran all of its current plants flat out, while getting little from its solar units.

To keep all of its customers’ lights on, Dominion said it had to buy electricity from utilities less affected by the cold weather.

That cold weather also caused problems with gas supplies, so Dominion’s plan also suggests it could build a liquefied natural gas storage facility at its Greensville power plant.

Its long-term plan is a snapshot of options, and any actual construction must still be formally proposed so the SCC can determine need and whether the company’s proposal for financing is fair to ratepayers. The plan said Dominion is committed to adding up to 1,000 megawatts of renewable facilities and batteries to store electricity when the sun is not shining and winds are not blowing.

That’s what it needs to do to meet its Virginia Clean Economy Act goal of emitting no carbon from its plants by 2045. The act does allow Dominion to ask the SCC to let it operate fossil-fuel plants if needed to ensure a reliable flow of electricity.

The company’s previously announced plans to shut down the two coal-burning units this year at its giant 1,400-MW Chesterfield power station — which date to 1964 and 1969 — remain on track, the plan said.

It is also closing the last unit at its Yorktown power station, an oil-burning generator that went online in 1974.

The company’s other plants — its giant nuclear stations at Surry and North Anna, as well as 19 natural gas, oil, coal and biomass plants — will probably need to remain online for at least the next 15 years, the plan said.

“This ‘all-of-the-above’ approach ensures we can reliably serve our customers ‘around-the-clock,’ especially on the hottest and coldest days of the year,” Baine said. “Our plan balances the benefits of renewables with the reliability of ‘on-demand’ power so we can meet the growing needs of our customers.”

