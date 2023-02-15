Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that four biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing efforts tied to the University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Tech will receive $67 million in state funding.

The grants, which were allocated in the 2023 fiscal year budget, will bring jobs and position Virginia as a national leader in life sciences, Youngkin said.

The Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority will receive $10 million to help build a 102,000-square-foot life sciences lab in downtown Richmond as part of the VA Bio+Tech Park near the Coliseum.

The 34-acre campus houses more than 70 companies, research institutes and government laboratories and operates at capacity.

The facility, first announced in 2020 before the pandemic, will offer lab and office space to a range of companies. The building is being called an “innovation center” and will be located on East Leigh Street between North Seventh and North Eighth Streets.

Kipton Currier, a vice president at Activation Capital, said the plan complements Mayor Levar Stoney’s vision for transforming downtown into an innovation district. Activation Capital is a nonprofit that supports the startup business community with grants and other services.

The state allocated $5 million to the development of the basic ingredients of medicines in the Richmond region. Initiatives such as VCU’s Medicines for All, Civica Rx and Phlow Corp. design and manufacture medicines.

The coalition received $53 million last year in funding from the federal government.

“Little, if any, manufacturing of key starting materials currently occurs in the U.S., creating a significant gap in achieving an integrated and secure supply chain for essential medicines,” said Joy Polefrone, executive director of the Alliance for Building Better Medicine.

The University of Virginia’s recently announced Institute for Biotechnology will receive $36 million to hire 150 research scientists to study gene therapy and drug delivery.

The city of Roanoke will get $16 million to create an incubator to develop new biotechnology companies in Southwest Virginia. The project, which has numerous partners, including the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, will provide a hub for Johnson and Johnson Innovations.

