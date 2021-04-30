Driver for Chase says he brandished gun after he was repeatedly threatened in road rage incident

Chase, in an interview, said she was distracted by the forum she was participating in and did not see the beginning of the altercation.

“I sit in the back, and I'm doing my videos. I'm not really paying attention to what's going on. But I just knew that there was a commotion going on,” Chase said. She said her aides were trying to avoid the sedan and “get out of the way,” but were still followed.

“They waited until we were making a U-turn and we were at standstill to pull up quickly beside us, and run, run at the car,” Chase said.

Chase said her aides did as they were trained to do. “We could have had a really bad situation right now, and I'm so thankful that my personal aides are trained to handle that type of a situation … and they did a flawless job,” she said.

Chase and her aide said their van was unmarked, but speculated as to whether they were targeted.

During another campaign event in Virginia Beach on Friday afternoon, yard signs supporting Chase were visible from the back of the van.