Earle-Sears breaks with Trump, saying it is time for the GOP to move on

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears

 BOB BROWN

On the final weekend of campaigning before the U.S. midterm elections, President Joe Biden campaigned in five states to emphasize their importance. Former president Donald Trump campaigned for Republicans in Florida.

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who once worked to rally African American support for Donald Trump, on Thursday publicly broke with the former president, saying it's time for the GOP to move on.

If Trump announces another presidential bid, "I could not support him," Earle-Sears told Fox Business, two days after the GOP failed to make sweeping gains in Congress.

"The voters have spoken and they have said that they want a different leader," Earle-Sears said. "And a true leader understands when they have become a liability."

"A true leader understands that it's time to step off the stage and the voters have given us that very clear message."

While some Trump-backed candidates won key races, such as J.D. Vance for U.S. Senate in Ohio, candidates he endorsed also lost a number of high-profile contests, including races for governor and U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. Trump-backed Herschel Walker is trailing Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., but that contest is heading for a runoff.

During a recent campaign rally in Ohio, Trump said he will make "a very big announcement" on Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump drew criticism from a number of Republicans when he began to mock Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis - a potential rival for the GOP nomination - before election day. DeSantis was re-elected Tuesday by nearly 20 percentage points.

A spokesperson for Gov. Glenn Youngkin could not immediately be reached for comment.

Youngkin, who has not dismissed speculation that he is contemplating a run for the 2024 GOP nomination, has often said that in 2021 his Virginia campaign brought together "Forever Trumpers and Never Trumpers."

Youngkin's campaign trips to boost GOP candidates for governor in 15 states further stoked speculation that he is thinking about running. Youngkin has said that he is flattered by such questions but has not yet fully considered a run.

Of the 15 GOP candidates Youngkin sought to boost, four won, eight lost and contests in Arizona, Nevada and Oregon remain unresolved.

Youngkin also held multiple rallies for GOP hopefuls in Virginia's three competitive U.S. House races. Republicans flipped one of the three seats as state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, beat Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd.

Asked specifically in the Fox Business interview whether her admonition applies to Trump, Earle-Sears cited fissures in the GOP by quoting Abraham Lincoln.

"Yes - a house divided against itself cannot stand," Earle-Sears said. "And, indeed, that's where we are today."

Earle Sears added: "The voters are saying enough is enough."

Earle-Sears spoke hours after another Virginia conservative, Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, called Trump a liability for the GOP. 

In an appearance on WRVA radio, Anderson noted that Virginia Republicans lost control of the state legislature and three U.S. House seats during Trump's presidency, then won three statewide offices in Virginia last year when Trump had little involvement.

"What is absolutely clear - whether you love Donald Trump, whether you hate Donald Trump, whether you're indifferent on Donald Trump - is that the Virginia voters find Donald Trump toxic to politics," Anderson said.

In seeking the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor last year, Earle-Sears noted that in 2020 she served as national chair of Black Americans to Re-elect the President, a group that sought to attract more Black voters and expand the GOP’s base. Exit polls showed that Trump fared better with Black voters in 2020 than in 2016.

Earle-Sears said Thursday that candidates Trump endorsed underperformed on Tuesday, while GOP candidates Trump had not endorsed overperformed.

"We have a clear mission," said Earle-Sears, a veteran of the U.S. Marines. "It is time to move on."

Chris Coates, executive editor of The Times-Dispatch, and politics columnist Jeff Schapiro discuss the outcome of Tuesday's election. 

acain@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6645

Twitter: @AndrewCainRTD

