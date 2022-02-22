Earle-Sears, echoing Allen Iverson, asks: 'Is that what we're talking about - practice?'

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears playfully channeled Allen Iverson at the end of Tuesday's Senate floor session, riffing off of the basketball great's famous 2002 rant about practice.

Sears spoke after Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, urged senators to turn out for a basketball practice Tuesday evening ahead of next week's annual Capitol Square Basketball Classic against the House of Delegates to benefit the VCU Massey Cancer Center. Members of the House and Senate also personally donate to the cause.

On March 2 at the Siegel Center a team from the governor's office will take on a team of lobbyists at 7 p.m., followed by the 8 p.m. contest between members of the Senate and the House.

Petersen jokingly warned senators about the importance of attending practice. "If you're not at practice you will have to play more" in the game, he said.

In the spirit of the lighthearted banter, the lieutenant governor echoed Iverson's rant, giving lawyer Petersen a new kind of Allen charge.

"Practice? Is that what we're talking about - practice?" Earle-Sears asked. "Practice? (We) should be talking about the game, not practice."

Iverson, once a basketball and football standout at Bethel High in Hampton, starred at Georgetown before commencing his Hall of Fame NBA career.

Iverson's Philadelphia 76ers were having a difficult season when he went on his famous rant at a May 2002 news conference, responding to reporters' questions about his commitment to practice. In his response Iverson said the word "practice" more than 20 times.

"We talking about practice, man," Iverson says at one point. "What are we talking about, practice?" He adds: "We ain't talking about the game."

Next week's game with the team from the governor's office is supposed to be the preliminary, but the squad could have a ringer. Youngkin was a basketball standout at Norfolk Academy and earned a scholarship to Rice University.