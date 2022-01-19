 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Earle-Sears, Gilbert honor Joe Vass of Capitol Police on his 94th birthday
Earle-Sears, Gilbert honor Joe Vass of Capitol Police on his 94th birthday

Joe Vass, right, since 2011 the inventory and supply officer for the Capitol Police, turned 94 in Richmond on Wednesday. He was honored with a cake and a visit with among others, from left, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, Col. Steve Pike, head of the Capitol Police, and House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah.

 BOB BROWN

Still serving after 79 years, Joe Vass celebrates his 94th birthday

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, and Col. Steve Pike wished a happy 94th birthday Wednesday to Capitol Police employee Joe Vass, a veteran in more ways than one.

Vass, who is nearing 80 years of public service, has been inventory and supply officer for Capitol Police since 2011. He is the person officers ask for help with uniforms and equipment.

His life in public service began at age 15 with his first military foray, for the Virginia Protective Force during World War II.

Vass enlisted in the Navy at 16 and served on three destroyers. After World War II  he left the Navy and joined the Marines, serving from 1947-55, mainly in Korea. He was wounded by a grenade and hospitalized for three months. He later wore Air Force, Army and Coast Guard uniforms in varying defense roles.

He joined the Henrico County Police Department in 1955 and later served as police chief for the towns of Poquoson and Boykins. He also served stints as the security chief for the University of Richmond and Richmond Airport.

Vass and his wife, Barbara “Bobbie” Vass, were married for 71 years. She died in late 2021.

Pike, chief of the Capitol Police, confirmed for Gilbert that Vass drives a souped-up 2020 Mustang.

Earle-Sears, the lieutenant governor, asked Vass what time he wakes up in the morning.

"About 6:30," Vass joked. "My boss is rough about what time I get here."

