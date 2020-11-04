Early votes in Henrico and Spotsylvania push Spanberger to victory in 7th

Early voting in Henrico and Spotsylvania counties carried Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, to victory on Wednesday night in a hard-fought battle with Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, in the 7th Congressional District.
Spanberger, defending the seat she first won two years ago, declared victory after picking up an additional 4,100 early votes that had not been reported in Henrico and 2,300 votes in Spotsylvania. Absentee votes in the two counties — cast in person or through the mail — gave her a 5,100-vote victory margin, or slightly more than 1 percentage point, after she trailed by about 1,300 votes on Wednesday afternoon.
“Tonight, the Seventh District affirmed its commitment to leadership in Congress that puts Central Virginia first, works for everyone, and focuses on expanding opportunity for the next generation of Virginians,” Spanberger said in a statement.
“Serving the Seventh District in Congress has been my honor, and I look forward to continuing our work to strengthen and protect our communities.”
Spanberger thanked Freitas and his wife, Tina, in a brief speech to supporters that was broadcast live on Facebook Wednesday night. She also reached out to the people who voted against her. “I hope over time I will earn your trust as a representative, even when we disagree,” she said.
Freitas, in his third term in the House of Delegates, thanked his supporters and volunteers in a Twitter post Wednesday night.
“Out of respect to them, the importance of this race, and the hundreds of thousands of votes that have yet to be canvassed in the district, our campaign will be waiting until the canvass officially concludes on Friday, at which time we will be making an appropriate statement,” Freitas said.
Spanberger, a resident of western Henrico and graduate of J.R. Tucker High School, led Freitas by more than 25,000 votes in the county, as she used her political base in the Richmond suburbs to overcome losses in Spotsylvania and seven other mostly rural counties in the sprawling district. (The 7th includes the western parts of Henrico and Chesterfield counties.)
She won Chesterfield by about 15,000 votes, as Democrats dominated early voting in person and by mail to overcome a more than 50,000-vote advantage Freitas held on election night before absentee ballots were counted in the Richmond suburbs.
The Virginia Public Access Project estimated that Freitas had received two-thirds of the votes cast on Election Day, but Spanberger reversed that advantage with the results of early voting in person and by mail in an election conducted under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She received 30,000 more absentee votes than Freitas in Henrico, Registrar Mark Coakley told the county electoral board in a meeting on Wednesday afternoon, that included both political parties, to explain an apparent discrepancy between the number of absentee ballots the county said it had received and the number it initially had reported being cast.
After a social media post by VPAP, Henrico election officials discovered a cache of early votes in the 7th District that had not been reported early Wednesday because they were among roughly 15,000 votes on a mislabeled computer memory stick that inadvertently were not included in the county’s initial absentee totals.
The addition of those votes boosted Spanberger’s margin, along with the early votes reported in Spotsylvania on Wednesday afternoon. County election officials are still processing absentee ballots received through Election Day, as well as additional votes that they will receive by noon Friday, but Spanberger’s campaign does not expect them to affect the outcome.
The 7th District race was the most tightly contested and expensive election in Virginia, with more than $11 million raised by the two campaigns and an additional $13 million spent by independent organizations. National Republican organizations targeted Spanberger’s seat as vulnerable for Democrats trying to hold their majority in the House of Representatives.
Republicans had held the seat since 1971 when Spanberger defeated Rep. Dave Brat, a Henrico Republican, in 2018.
Donald Trump had won the 7th District by 28,000 votes in 2016, but Democratic challenger Joe Biden carried the district by less than a percentage point on Tuesday on his way to winning Virginia’s electoral votes, according to unofficial returns reported by VPAP.
Trump had endorsed Freitas, who tried to cast Spanberger as a liberal Democrat disguised as a moderate and tie her to the policies of Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
Spanberger did not criticize Trump by name, but focused on his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and hit Freitas for his opposition to the Affordable Care Act, especially its provisions protecting access to health insurance for people with pre-existing medical conditions.
